Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did just about everything he could in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

It still wasn’t enough to keep him from getting blamed for it.

Prescott tied his career high with five touchdown passes in the 46-40 loss, which dropped the Cowboys to 4-6. But former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy didn’t see it that way.

Dak Prescott Ripped After Cowboys’ Loss to 49ers

During an appearance on “Up & Adams” on Friday, McCoy let Prescott have it for quarterbacking a team with Super Bowl aspirations to a 4-6 record.

“Dak Prescott will have — he gets a million excuses, right?” McCoy stated. “And if I die, I hope to come back like him. Like, I just, he’s like a cat got nine lives. We’re going to find a way to make sure that Dak doesn’t get blamed for anything.

“But I’ll say this — this is how football works. You say that now, right? But I remember two years back-to-back years where they played the Niners in the playoffs, and the defense was excellent. Everything was excellent. And the only guy that wasn’t excellent was Dak.”

This isn’t the first time McCoy has gone after Prescott either. After the $60 million QB threw three interceptions in a 42-10 loss to the 49ers in 2023, McCoy summed up his performance on FS1’s “Speak” with one word.

“A**,” McCoy said. “The truth is, he’s not that good.”

That game was a disaster for Prescott. Sunday wasn’t. But it hasn’t stopped some of his biggest critics from coming after him again.

Dak Prescott Wasn’t the Cowboys’ Problem vs. 49ers

Prescott completed 30 of 51 passes for 343 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Wide receiver George Pickens (11 catches, 145 yards) caught a career-high three of those touchdowns. Ryan Flournoy and CeeDee Lamb had the other two.

Prescott also led a late scoring drive, finding Lamb along the left sideline to cut the deficit to 46-40 with 43 seconds left.

The defense was another story. Running back Christian McCaffrey put up 223 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns, including scoring catches of 74 and 66 yards. Deebo Samuel added a 70-yard touchdown run on a reverse.

Dallas’ defensive inefficiencies aren’t a new issue. The Cowboys rank last in the NFL in total defense (393.8 yards per game), run defense (154.1), and third-down defense (48.8%).

That’s why defensive coordinator Christian Parker lost his play-calling duties this week, with Mike Pettine taking over on game days.

If the naysayers ever get off Prescott’s back, his defense will have to step up its game.