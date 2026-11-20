Christian Parker’s first season as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator hasn’t gone the way anyone hoped.

The 34-year-old lost his play-calling duties this week after the Cowboys’ 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine will call the defense on game days, while Parker keeps the defensive coordinator title.

On Thursday, Parker revealed he still hasn’t spoken with owner Jerry Jones since the move. And Jones’ response to that on Friday was a bit of a head-scratcher.

Jerry Jones Leaves Everyone Guessing on Christian Parker

Jones was asked about the lack of communication during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, and his answer only raised more questions.

“Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on not speaking to Christian Parker: ‘I don’t have an issue and I don’t think anybody else should if they know what I know,’” the Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins posted on X.

So what exactly does Jones know? He didn’t say. But fans on social media weren’t happy Jones dropped such an ominous comment with zero context.

The comment came a day after Parker admitted he considered leaving the team when he got the news, according to Watkins. Parker also didn’t hide how he felt about the demotion.

“Not an ideal situation for me, personally,” Parker said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris.

Jones did have some praise for how Parker has handled it.

“He can put that on a resume of how he handled the initial parts of this decision,” Jones said. “He can put that right up there at the top of his list. He’s handling it very well.”

But there’s no doubt Jones is on board with the change. He said the Cowboys have “got a chance to play better doing it this way.”

“I agree with where we’ve ended up,” Jones said. “And I agree with how we’re getting here.”

Why the Cowboys Took Play-Calling Duties From Christian Parker

It’s easy to understand why Dallas made such a drastic move.

The Cowboys gave up three long touchdowns and the most yards they’ve ever allowed in a home game in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. Running back Christian McCaffrey ran for 62 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 161 yards and two more scores.

And it wasn’t a one-game problem. The Cowboys rank last in the NFL in total defense (393.8 yards per game), run defense (154.1), and third-down defense (48.8%). They’re also 30th in points allowed.

That’s not what Dallas had in mind when it hired Parker to replace Matt Eberflus. Parker, a Vic Fangio disciple, spent the previous two seasons coaching defensive backs with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones didn’t sugarcoat where things stand either.

“At 4-6, that says everything you need to say,” Jones said. “…Does that mean we will play a bad game [and] be a bad team on Sunday? Not necessarily. And that’s why we’re trying to improve.”

As for Parker’s future in Dallas, he isn’t looking that far ahead.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” Parker said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Pettine will call plays for the first time on Sunday, when the Cowboys host the 1-8 Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium.