Few, if any, pundits would argue the Dallas Cowboys are a good team this season. To hear an analyst say that isn’t groundbreaking news.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitting it, though, is potentially a different story.

But that’s what happened when Jones made a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday.

“We have not been a good team and are a bad team. At 4-6, that says everything you need to say,” said Jones, via Yahoo Sports’s Jori Epstein.

“Does that mean we will play a bad game [and] be a bad team on Sunday? Not necessarily. And that’s why we’re trying to improve.”

The Cowboys lost 46-40 at home to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 to drop to 4-6 this season. This Sunday, the Cowboys will host the Tennessee Titans at 12 pm CT at AT&T Stadium.

Jerry Jones Calls Cowboys Bad Team

There’s two different ways to look at Jones’s “bad team” comment.

The first is to not make a big deal about it. Again, few would disagree with Jones’s assertion. The owner is simply stating the obvious.

Some Cowboys fans might even like the blunt admission. The first step toward fixing a problem is admitting one exists, and Jones indirectly did that Friday.

On the other hand, outside of potential short-term PR good will, there’s little to be gained admitting this publicly. It further puts pressure on the Cowboys coaching staff, which is pretty clearly already feeling heat after the change at defensive play-caller this week.

The players could feel pressure from Jones’s comment too.

It’s also a bit of an embarrassing admission for Jones to say the Cowboys are a bad team. He’s not a hands-off owner who is simply stating what he sees from his organization. Jones put the roster together, and for the second year in a row, the Cowboys have one of the worst defenses in the league.

Cowboys Still Have Time to Turn Into a Good Team

Despite being a bad team, there’s a glimmer of hope for the Cowboys. Even at 4-6, Jones’s squad remains in the NFC East race because the New York Giants lead the division at 5-3-1.

The schedule also presents the Cowboys an opportunity. They will host the Titans on Sunday and then the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving. With both teams near the bottom of their respective conferences, the Cowboys have a great change to get to 6-6.

They also still have their bye coming up in Week 14 to regroup and rest.

After that, though, the schedule will get tough again for the Cowboys. Dallas will square off versus the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Washington Commanders to end the season. They also have a road matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks before the bye.

The Cowboys have to take care of business against the Titans, Eagles, and Commanders. The Giants matchup is also very likely a must-win.

Even then, the Cowboys will also have to go 2-1 versus the Rams, Jaguars and Seahawks to get to 10 wins.

Otherwise, the Cowboys aren’t likely to shed the “bad team” label their owner tagged them with Friday.