It’s not a major surprise to find that Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland has landed on the injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. The team had indicated it would be a multiple-week injury, and the Cowboys need all the roster spots they can muster. But for Bland, the injury could be something more significant–it could end his career as a Cowboy.

It would, of course, be a sad end for a player who made waves in 2023 when he earned an NFL All-Pro nod for intercepting nine passes and returning five for touchdowns. It was a brilliant season for Bland, who appeared to be developing into a star after five interceptions in 2022, his rookie year. Not bad for a fifth-round pick out of Fresno State. But then, Bland hurt his foot in 2024. The team was still confident enough in him to five him a four-year, $92 million extension, but that proved ill-advised. Bland was never quite the same after the foot injury.

Cowboys Set Up to Let DaRon Bland Go

Indeed, he has gone from 14 interceptions in two seasons to one in his three most recent seasons. This year, he was allowing quarterbacks a 120.1 rating when he was targeted and allowed receivers to catch 36 of the 57 passes thrown his way. Because the Cowboys have used so many injured reserve spots, the team might have to rule Bland out for the season–and then the work almost certainly begins on wiggling free of his contract.

DaRon Bland’s $12M base salary for 2027 becomes fully guaranteed on March 17. The Cowboys can cut him before then (after the start of new league year) and take on ~$21.5M of dead cap in 2027, or they can designate him as a post-June 1 release and spread the dead cap hits with… https://t.co/gi6T1rYueZ— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 21, 2026

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star Telegram explained: “DaRon Bland’s $12M base salary for 2027 becomes fully guaranteed on March 17. The Cowboys can cut him before then (after the start of new league year) and take on ~$21.5M of dead cap in 2027, or they can designate him as a post-June 1 release and spread the dead cap hits with ~$6.46M in 2027 and ~$15.1M in 2028.”

Considering the Cowboys will be weighing how to keep new cornerback Joey Porter Jr. on board–he will be a free agent in March–making Bland a post-June 1 looks like a near certainty.