Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens bet on himself this offseason when he signed the franchise tag and showed up to play instead of holding out for a long-term deal.

Ten games into the 2026 season, it’s fair to ask whether that bet was worth it — at least in Dallas.

The Cowboys are 4-6 after Sunday’s 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. That leaves them on the outside of the NFC playoff picture and two games behind the New York Giants in the NFC East.

And Pickens hasn’t quite matched his Pro Bowl debut season in Dallas. He has 50 catches, 678 yards, and five touchdowns through nine games. That’s why one former NFL star thinks Pickens should get out of Dallas the first chance he gets.

George Pickens Urged to Leave the Cowboys

Two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches about Pickens’ future when he joined Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on Friday.

“If I’m George, I’m leaving,” McCoy declared. “I came back for what? What’d I come back for? I was hot last year. I should have got paid like every other receiver. … If this is a quarterback, he would have gotten paid. I come back, and we’re not as good. We’re not playing well. So if I’m him, I’m leaving.”

But he didn’t stop there. McCoy also went after the organization for failing Pickens.

“The Cowboys in general are dysfunctional,” McCoy said. “They’re not a well-run organization. I love Jerry Jones, but it’s too much. They don’t take accountability. Every single year, it’s our year. It’s our year.”

This isn’t the first time McCoy has stuck up for Pickens either.

Back in June, he said Pickens should have held out rather than play on the tag at all. And in October, he called out head coach Brian Schottenheimer for publicly saying Pickens “needs to understand that he impacts us in the running game as well.”

“Talk to your players, especially your superstar players in private,” McCoy said on the “Speakeasy” podcast.

Cowboys Face Tough Decision on George Pickens

Pickens’ contract situation has hung over Dallas all season.

The Cowboys put the one-year, $27.3 million franchise tag on him in February. Then they let the July 15 deadline for a long-term deal pass. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent in March unless Dallas tags him again, which would cost roughly $32.8 million.

Owner Jerry Jones challenged Pickens on 105.3 The Fan before the 49ers game, asking for “plays, plays, plays, significant plays, little plays.”

Pickens answered. In his first game back from a hamstring injury, the 25-year-old caught 11 of 18 targets for a season-high 145 yards and three touchdowns. That also made him just the third receiver in Cowboys history to reach 2,000 yards in his first 26 games, joining Terrell Owens and Bob Hayes.

However, Jones also said the Cowboys can only afford to pay about four or five players. And cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is headed for free agency too.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox projects Pickens will get a four-year, $140 million deal on the open market, and he named the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers as the likeliest landing spots.

Pickens and the Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.