It wouldn’t be an NFL season if Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens didn’t eventually have to give some of his hard-earned money back to the league.

The surprising thing, maybe, was that Pickens avoided NFL punishment until Week 10.

The NFL’s GameDay Accountability Committee came calling for Pickens on Saturday, handing him an $11,941 fine for taunting in a 46-40 Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Pickens was called for a taunting penalty as the Cowboys drove to try to win the game with 1:33 left in the fourth quarter.

So, in other words, the worst possible moment for that to happen.

“That’s always going 2 be Pickens,” Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe wrote on his official X account. “Cowboys fan or any team that signs him. That’s who he is.”

It overshadowed what might be the single most dominant performance by an NFL wide receiver in 2026 — Pickens lit the 49ers up to the tune of 11 receptions for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns.

George Pickens About to Hit Massive Payday

The Cowboys acquired Pickens in a trade before the 2025 season, and he is headed for a massive payday in 2027 if he hits the open market.

In 2025, Pickens put up career-best numbers of 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns on the way to earning NFL All-Pro honors for the 1st time.

He’s playing on a 1-year, $27.1 million franchise tag in 2026, and Spotrac projects his market value as a 4-year, $142.3 million contract in free agency — $35.6 million per year — which might be a bit low.

Pickens might garner something closer to $40 million per year after another year in which he’s been utterly dominant. Through 9 games, he has 50 receptions for 678 yards and 5 touchdowns.

NFL’s History of Handing Fines to George Pickens

Few players in recent memory have run afoul of the NFL’s GameDay Accountability Committee like Pickens, who has been fined 17 times for approximately $230,000 since 2023, and has incurred fines each year he’s played.

This is the 6th time Pickens has been fined for taunting in his career, dating back to his rookie season in 2023 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He’s also been fined for blindside blocks, removing his helmet, using props in a celebration, excessive facemask penalties, and displaying a personal message during a game — he wrote “OPEN (EXPLETIVE) ALWAYS” on his eye black during a game against the Cowboys in 2024.