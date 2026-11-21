Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb was fined $23,882 by the NFL for illegal use of the helmet on a block in the Nov. 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

But despite being hit with the largest punishment of the week, in terms of fines handed down for actions on the field, Lamb was not penalized by game officials for the alleged transgression. The flag that flew on the play never counted. Officials picked it up, the touchdown stood, and a league review after the fact turned a non-call into a five-figure bill.

Lamb says his helmet never touched the defender. So what did the NFL see on the replay?

CeeDee Lamb Fined Over Block on Deommodore Lenoir

The block came on George Pickens’ 39-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of Dallas’ 46-40 defeat at AT&T Stadium. Lamb cleared the way against 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir with a shoulder block that left him airborne.

The league ruled that Lamb’s helmet made contact with Lenoir. Lamb confirmed Thursday that helmet contact was the reason for the fine, though he denies it happened and said the rest of the conversation could wait for another day, according to the Dallas Sports Journal.

He has also said the threat of fines makes him pull back from blocking.

Was a penalty called on the field? Sort of. Officials threw a flag, then picked it up without enforcing a penalty, and the official gamebook lists no accepted or declined foul on Lamb, according to the Journal.

Lamb told reporters the fine was $30,000, according to the Journal. The NFL’s published schedule puts a first offense of impermissible helmet use or launching at $23,882, and a second at $47,762, according to EssentiallySports. That makes the amount assessed the standard first-offense fine, not an escalated one.

The 49ers improved to 8-1 with the win, while Dallas dropped to 4-6. Pickens caught three touchdowns for 145 yards. Lamb finished with 72 yards and a touchdown, a 1-yard grab with 43 seconds left that Dak Prescott followed with a two-point run. Dallas still lost by six.

CeeDee Lamb Fine History and Career Background

The $23,882 tops every individual fine on Lamb’s record. His previous high was $22,511 in 2024, when Lamb was fined $22,511 for helmet contact against Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton. He had lowered his shoulder and struck Hamilton in the chest with the top of his helmet. No flag came on that play either.

Four days later came $25,324 for two violations against the Giants — $14,069 for finger guns after a first-down catch and $11,255 for taunting after a 55-yard touchdown. In September 2025, Lamb was fined $11,593 for taunting and $14,491 for a violent gesture in another game against New York.

Celebration-related penalties drew four of the five fines he took in 2024 and 2025.

“I just feel like I’m being targeted when it comes to my celebrations,” Lamb said, according to Pro Football Network. His earliest fines came in 2021, when the league assessed five fines totaling $46,865 that season for three uniform violations, a crackback block and taunting. The reported total comes to $144,666 across 11 infractions.

Lamb was born April 8, 1999, in Opelousas, Louisiana, but Katrina forced the family to Richmond, Texas in 2005. He starred at Foster High School there, then played at Oklahoma from 2017 to 2019.

The Cowboys took him 17th overall in the 2020 draft. He has made five Pro Bowls from 2021 to 2025 and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2023, when his 135 catches led the NFL and made him the first Cowboys receiver to do it, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million extension in August 2024. He owns 648 catches for 8,392 yards and 49 touchdowns in his career, including 77 receptions for 976 yards and eight scores through 10 games this season.