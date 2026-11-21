So, the way things are positioned now in Dallas, there are two primary coordinators who have the title and the office and the job in name, but who do not call plays. That was already the case for Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, because it is Brian Schottenheimer who calls the plays. It is now the case, after a tumultuous week, for Christian Parker, who was effectively demoted despite keeping his title. Mike Pettine, pulled out of retirement last month to serve as a “special advisor” to the coaching staff–but especially to Parker–has been given the play-calling reins.

If it all looks messy, then that is because it is messy. And there is no sign that there is a wider plan here, either, which means there will be an enormous amount of garbage that will need to be cleaned up when this season mercifully ends.

Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Has Not ‘Thought That Far Yet’

In fact, Schottenheimer was asked the reasonable question on Friday about what is next for the defensive coordinator position, and whether Pettine would possibly take the job next season. Said Schottenheimer: “I haven’t even thought that far yet.”

Not thinking that far ahead is a running theme, it seems, with this organization, which probably set up Parker to fail, really, by not making any major impact moves on the defensive side of the ball in the offseason. Everything the Cowboys did do to address personnel was done on the cheap, and the team failed to make a trade for a difference-maker like Maxx Crosby or sign any of the top-level linebackers they’d targeted (Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Devin Lloyd). Jerry Jones promised to “bust the budget” but instead, he skimped, and it showed. The trade for Joey Porter could be a good one, but it also appears to be too little, too late.

Mike Pettine Uncertain About Future

That’s one reason you’d have to wonder whether Pettine would want to stick with the Cowboys, even if they offered. The team has had four defensive coordinators in four years, and are likely to have five in five years.

Said Pettine on his coaching future: “I’ll have to check with my wife on that one. We’re just going to take it week to week and see what plays out. But I love this. This is what I’ve done for a long time, and when you’re back immersed in it – it’s been a passion for a long time. Now that I’m back in it, like I said, I’m full speed ahead.”