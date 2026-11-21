There’s no question that the press conference held by Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker on Thursday of this week was decidedly uncomfortable. He conceded he was disappointed in the fact that his play-calling duties had been stripped, and that he was still the coordinator but in name only. The team moved all of the play-calling to veteran coach Mike Pettine, which makes Parker the coordinator with little to coordinate.

It’s a situation in which it is easy to be sympathetic to Parker. At the same time, Parker was a disaster running the defense which, to be fair, has been battered by injury and did not get enough real investment from the team throughout the offseason. Still, Parker is the coordinator and the fact that this group can’t seem to cover receivers or tackle or defend the run ultimately falls on him.

Cowboys Don’t Want to Pay Christian Parker After Firing Him?

So you can’t hold it against the Cowboys for making a change but you can hold it against them for taking half measures. Keeping Parker on staff while leaving him enfeebled is awkward at best or, as veteran NFL insider Mike Florio said, “humiliating” at worst.

And in the end, what it probably comes down to team owner Jerry Jones being penurious with his staff.

Said Florio during his “PFT” podcast:

“It is impossible not to look at this and suspect that Jerry Jones is hoping he will quit so he doesn’t have to buy him out. I think the best interests of the football team are served by firing Christian Parker and avoiding any confusion in the locker room, who’s really in charge, I am loyal to Christian Parker, well I’m loyal to Mike Pettine—you don’t need that. You just move on, like you would for a coach.

“This fits with the reputation that he does not like to pay coaches to not work. Go ahead and fire him, it is better for your team. He doesn’t want to be there at this point, it is humiliating.“

Parker will be on the sideline, with Pettine, as the Cowboys face the Titans on Sunday in Arlington at 1 p.m. ET.