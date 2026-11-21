It was not a banner week for the Dallas Cowboys, who came off as something of an amateurish circus act with the way the coaching staff was juggled. Coach Brian Schottenheimer removed play-calling duties from Christian Parker, the first-year defensive coordinator who was Schottenheimer’s personal choice for the job, leaving Parker in the awkward position of being a coordinator with little to coordinate.

Parker said the decision was a “significant” disappointment to him. He considered resigning.

In a pained press conference, he said about quitting, “Initially in your mind, you’re thinking about all the things, and in my opinion, that would’ve been running from it. At the end of the day, I’ve got a job to do, and my job is to be the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.”

Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Under Pressure

There’s no question that Parker did not do a particularly good job in the 10 games he spent calling plays for the Cowboys. The team is 4-6 and the defense ranks No. 30 in points allowed and 32nd in yardage allowed. The tackling has been miserable, and the team was exposed badly by the 49ers, who had 584 yards of offense, in Week 10.

But according to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, the feeling around the NFL is that this move was done so that Schottenheimer could take some of the heat off himself for what has been a disappointing year most expected to finish with a deep playoff run, and possibly even a Super Bowl.

Jones quoted a source: “This was a move for Schotty to save face,”

He added another source: “It became an easy out on the season, and they took it. He was a Schotty hire-and-fire.”

Owner Jerry Jones has made it clear he would not fire Schottenheimer during the season. But now that he has thrown one coordinator under the bus, the pressure is on Schottenheimer to show results. The Cowboys play the 1-8 Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.