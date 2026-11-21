After the bitter 46-40 loss to the 49ers for the Dallas Cowboys last week, it was very clear that quarterback Dak Prescott–whose heroics and five touchdown passes kept Dallas in the game–was frustrated by a defense that allowed San Francisco a franchise record 584 yards of offense and could not stop the three plays that went for 66 yards or more in the game. The defense collapsed completely in the second half, and the Cowboys offense just could not catch back up.

Prescott, clearly feeling let down yet again by the other side of the ball called for organizational changes. He said:

“I mean, you just said expectations and standards are high, and we haven’t come out and done anything that we aspire to do. When you tell me things like that, hear those stats or hear versus these matchups and we’re not getting it done and simply not having won back-to-back games this season, it’s frustrating. We’ve got to find a way. Whatever it takes individually, whatever it takes as an organization, we’ve got to find a way to be better.”

Dak Prescott: Cowboys ‘Are a Business’

He got them. The Cowboys made a move to make Mike Pettine the defensive play-caller, demoting defensive coordinator Christian Parker from the role. The change came with some controversy, because the Cowboys either made a mistake by hiring Parker in the first place, or were now making him a convenient scapegoat.

Prescott stayed above that fray but spoke out about the changes on Friday. As longtime Cowboys beat reporter Ed Werder noted on Twitter/X:

“Dak Prescott campaigned for the #Cowboys to make changes, individually or organizationally, in his postgame comments following the 46-40 loss to the 49ers. This week, Brian Schottenheimer transferred defensive play-calling from first-year DC Christian Parker to NFL veteran Mike Pettine, who joined the staff in Week 5.

“‘For me, as for anybody on this team, it’s about following that,’ Prescott said. “Understanding that’s what happened, it is what it is, it’s about, for me, supporting my teammates through it. Make sure they obviously understand this is a business. I think Schotty made that clear.'”

The Cowboys play the Titans on Sunday at home at 1 p.m. ET.