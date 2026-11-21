The Dallas Cowboys will play the Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday, as the team very badly needs a win to salve what has been a difficult week at The Star, where the team removed play-calling duties from first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker. But on Saturday, they delivered more bad news for the D, as former All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland was moved to injured reserve with a high ankle sprain–a move that will keep him out at least until Week 15, but probably signals the end of his season, and possibly the end of his injury-riddled Cowboys career.

The Cowboys also announced that safety Jalen Thompson, the team’s biggest offseason free-agent signing was ruled out with his hamstring injury. He has been on the injured reserve list since Week 3, and is eligible to come off it now. But that won’t happen.

Cowboys Adjust Roster for Week 11

The Cowboys did bring up players from the practice squad.

Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys team website noted: “The Cowboys have placed CB DaRon Bland on injured reserve. RB Jashuan Corbin and CB Derion Kendrick have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday against the Titans.

“CB Devin Moore and S Jalen Thompson remain on IR/DTR and are out tomorrow.”

Corbin and Kendrick are two new additions who were signed to the 53-man roster last week, too. Neither played in the loss to the 49ers.