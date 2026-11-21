The Dallas Cowboys are running out of ways for things to become much more dysfunctional during a season where expectations were initially high. Dallas opted to take play-calling duties away from defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Instead of simply firing Parker, the Cowboys are keeping the assistant as the coordinator but taking away a major part of his job. Mike Pettine, who was added to the Cowboys coaching staff during the season, will now be the defensive play-caller.

It is no surprise that Parker does not appear to be long for Dallas. As for Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, it remains to be seen if Jerry Jones will cut ties, but the Cowboys owner has a lengthy track record of giving coaches a significant amount of time to turn things around.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported that Parker is expected to be coaching for another team in 2027.

“Multiple sources expect Parker to coach for another team in 2027 even though he signed a multiyear deal with Dallas,” Jones explained in a Nov. 21 story titled, “What I’m Hearing on Puka Nacua’s suspension, Cowboys coaching pressure, Colts’ surprise Daniel Jones release.”

“Where he winds up and in what position is unclear, but what seems nearly certain is his future is not in Dallas,” Jones added.

“… The pressure is now on head coach Brian Schottenheimer.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys rumors and news.

Cowboys DC Christian Parker Considered Quitting After Dallas Changed Play-Caller

It is unclear why the Cowboys opted against simply firing Parker instead of stripping the assistant’s play-calling duties. The move indicates Dallas’ desire to potentially retain Parker for next season.

Yet, Parker admitted that he considered quitting his current role after learning that the team had a new play-caller.

“Initially in your mind, you’re thinking about all the things, and in my opinion, that would’ve been running from it,” Parker explained his decision to stay during a Nov. 19 media session, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “At the end of the day, I’ve got a job to do, and my job is to be the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Whether that is calling plays on Sunday, obviously that’s not the case anymore, but on Monday, on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and whatever day we play, there is a focus level that I need to have,” Parker continued.

“There’s a contribution that I still have to be able to maintain. That is regardless of feelings and anything else. And I think that our focus is aligned in the building, No. 1, with me and [Mike Pettine], [and] No. 2, with the staff and with the players.”

Cowboys News: Dallas’ Defense Ranks Near the Bottom of All NFL Teams

There is no debate that the Cowboys defense has been bad. Dallas ranks last in yards allowed at 393.8 yards per contest, and No. 30 in points allowed at 28.2 per game.

The challenge for the Cowboys is that the team’s defensive struggles now spans multiple coordinators. Dallas made roster moves this offseason that raised expectations for the unit, but the majority of these new additions have been non-factors in 2026.

Parker is getting the blame for the Cowboys’ defensive struggles, but the team’s woes goes well beyond his tenure.