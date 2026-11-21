The Dallas Cowboys’ offense did just about everything it could to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

However, the defense couldn’t say the same.

Quarterback Dak Prescott tied a career high with five touchdown passes, but San Francisco piled up 584 yards in a 46-40 win at AT&T Stadium.

Still, the 49ers didn’t make it easy on themselves. Dallas cut a 19-point deficit to six in the final four minutes, and head coach Kyle Shanahan knew exactly why.

“They kept hanging in there,” Shanahan said. “I thought it would’ve ended a while ago if we didn’t make some bad penalties that kept the drives going.”

On Saturday, two of those mistakes cost multiple 49ers players some money.

Two 49ers DBs Fined for Plays vs. the Cowboys

The NFL fined 49ers defensive back Siran Neal $8,639 and safety Marques Sigle $6,142 for unnecessary roughness, respectively, according to the league’s weekly accountability report.

Neal’s penalty gave the Cowboys a real chance to get back in the game.

San Francisco led 38-25 with 6:50 left in the fourth quarter when KaVontae Turpin fielded a 45-yard punt at the Dallas 19. Turpin was stopped for no gain. However, Neal grabbed his facemask on the tackle, and the 15-yard flag moved the ball out to the Dallas 34.

Prescott made the 49ers pay. He drove the Cowboys 66 yards in 10 plays and hit Ryan Flournoy for an 11-yard touchdown on fourth-and-6, making it 38-32 with 3:42 remaining.

It didn’t last long. Brock Purdy found Christian McCaffrey for a 66-yard touchdown two plays later, and CeeDee Lamb’s late touchdown and Prescott’s two-point run only made the final score closer.

Sigle’s fine was for a hit officials missed entirely.

With 14:50 left in the second quarter, Prescott threw incomplete over the middle to Lamb on third-and-4 from the Dallas 32, with Sigle in on the play. The league fined him for a hit on a defenseless player, but no flag was thrown and the Cowboys punted.

San Francisco finished with 11 penalties for 100 yards.

CeeDee Lamb Didn’t Escape the NFL’s Wrath Either

The one hit on Lamb that did draw a flag turned into a controversy of its own.

Early in the fourth quarter, safety Malik Mustapha leveled Lamb after a catch and was called for unnecessary roughness. Two plays later, Prescott hit George Pickens for a 5-yard touchdown.

Plenty of people weren’t happy with the call, including a former 49ers star.

“That’s a BS penalty on Mustapha!” former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman posted on X. “I hate how they officiate this game. Every Violent [hit] is an assumed penalty regardless.”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith agreed, calling it “a Bogus-a** call.”

Mustapha wasn’t among the 49ers fined. Lamb, on the other hand, took a much bigger hit to the checkbook.

The four-time Pro Bowler revealed on Thursday that the NFL fined him $30,000 for a block on cornerback Deommodore Lenoir during Pickens’ first touchdown, a 35-yarder in the first quarter.

“I can block and I’m real good at doing things like that, but I get fined,” Lamb said. “So that’s where I kind of retract from doing all that. And to answer your question, I got fined $30,000 in case anybody was worrying.”

Lamb also received a $23,882 fine for use of the helmet in the second quarter, while Pickens was fined $11,941 for taunting in the fourth quarter.