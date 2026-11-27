Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant was never sold on Brian Schottenheimer.

When the Cowboys promoted Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to head coach in January 2025, the former All-Pro wide receiver posted that “somebody is getting sabotaged.” Less than two years later, Bryant’s patience has completely run out.

Dallas blew a 21-point lead in a 39-38 Thanksgiving loss to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, falling to 5-7 in the process — and Bryant wants owner Jerry Jones to clean house.

Dez Bryant Wants Jerry Jones to ‘Fire Everybody’

Bryant didn’t even wait for the final whistle.

“Man..if we lose this game..Jerry Jones needs to fire every f****** body! I’m dead a** serious…,” Bryant posted on X during the game.

At the time, it looked like he had nothing to worry about. Dallas led 28-10 at halftime against an Eagles team playing without quarterback Jalen Hurts.

However, Philadelphia scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Eagles defensive tackle Ty Robinson blocked a Bryan Anger punt, and Kenny Moore returned it for a touchdown with 13:53 left. Kicker Brandon Aubrey then missed a 40-yard field goal with 7:05 remaining that would have put Dallas up by 11.

And with 55 seconds left and a two-point lead, Schottenheimer went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles’ 39-yard line instead of kicking a field goal. Quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked for a 9-yard loss, and Jake Elliott hit a 59-yard field goal with two seconds left to win it.

Oh, and Joe Milton — a former Cowboys backup — accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing), while DeVonta Smith racked up 200 receiving yards and two scores.

Once it was over, Bryant went back to X with a profanity-filled video.

“Yeah, Jerry, everybody get the f*** up out of here,” Bryant said. “F*** that. That’s completely unacceptable. That is unacceptable. Get everybody the f*** up out of here. Fire everybody. Fire ’em all.”

Jerry Jones Isn’t Ready to Fire Brian Schottenheimer

Jones doesn’t seem ready to go that far — yet.

He called the loss “numbing,” but he told reporters after the game that he doesn’t expect to make any coaching changes.

“I wouldn’t anticipate that, no, at this juncture,” Jones said. “We can give ourselves a better chance to win these coming games and be competitive, in my mind, without coaching changes.”

When he was asked about his confidence in Schottenheimer, though, Jones admitted it wasn’t based on anything he saw Thursday.

“Nothing we’ve seen out here tonight, but you’ve got to look at everything,” Jones said.

That was all Bryant needed to hear.

The three-time Pro Bowler, whom Dallas released after the 2017 season, reposted Jones’ comments on Friday with a pointed message of his own.

“I love you Jerry But come on man… you got rid of me on some bulls***!” Bryant wrote.

He isn’t the only one who feels that way either. Cowboys fans have been calling for Schottenheimer’s job since upset losses to the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Arizona Cardinals, and he’s now 12-16-1 since taking over.

The Cowboys now get 11 days off before the toughest three-game stretch on their schedule, starting with the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 7.