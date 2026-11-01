Cowboys Get Good Injury News on WR George Pickens for Cardinals Game

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals in 2025, and it’s hard to imagine things getting easier in 2026 without arguably their best offensive player.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, it looks like they won’t have to find out.

“Cowboys WR George Pickens, listed as questionable, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning.

“George Pickens is expected to play Sunday against Arizona despite his shoulder and hamstring issues, a meaningful upgrade from his questionable tag,” Fantasy Squawk wrote on its official X account on Sunday morning.

The Cowboys are 3-4 and coming off a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 on Monday Night Football — meaning Pickens had a short week to try and recover and get ready to play.

Pickens On Pace For Another 1,000-Yard Season

For all the shade that’s been thrown Pickens’ way, he’s on pace for another 1,000-yard season. Through 7 games, he has 37 receptions for 485 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Pickens is also playing for a lot of money. He’s playing in 2025 on a 1-year, $27 million franchise tag but is on track to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers in 2027 — a deal that could land him around $40 million per year in average annual value.

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George Pickens Blasted for Effort in Week 6 Loss

Pickens had 6 receptions for 73 yards in a 23-13 loss to the Packers in Week 6 — not a bad stat line but a game that seemed to do some damage to his already tarnished reputation.

“I don’t know who was less interested in the (Cowboys-Packers) game tonight other than me, but George Pickens was up there,” The Ringer’s Bill Simmons said on Sunday night. “Pickens thinks the franchise tag means that he’s playing tag football, not actual football.”

Former Cowboys QB and Pro Football Hall of Famer called out Pickens without even having to say his name.

“I won’t name names, but there’s one particular player, I was embarrassed,” Aikman said on The Cowboys Fish Report after the loss to the Packers “It’s the worst performance I’ve ever seen from a wide receiver on a football field.”