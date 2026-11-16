Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Encouraged to Retire After Weekly ‘Humiliation Ritual’

The Dallas Cowboys could not manage to complete an unlikely late fourth quarter comeback to defeat the San Franciscon 49ers, ultimately losing the game 46-40.

The Cowboys’ defense once again showed itself to be the team’s glaring weakness, with poor tackling and busted coverages a-plenty.

This is Dallas’ sixth defeat of the season and the fifth time they’ve conceded at least 28-points – equal to four touchdowns with converted extra points – this season.

Jane Slater Suggests Jerry Might Consider ‘Yacht Life’

Writing on social media after the game, ESPN’s NFL reporter whose work specializes on the Cowboys, Jane Slater, suggested that Jones might be better off retiring to the yacht life instead of going through each week seeing his team perform a “humiliation ritual”.

If I’m Jerry I’m asking myself why I do this to myself. Yacht life seems really desirable at this point. It’s like a humiliation ritual every week. https://t.co/dt4lELnw1c — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 16, 2026

“If I’m Jerry I’m asking myself why I do this to myself.” Slater posted on X after the game, quote-posting a video of Jones looking miserable as the team walked off the field.

“Yacht life seems really desirable at this point. It’s like a humiliation ritual every week.”

The team are not losing every single game, a la Los Angeles Chargers, so the phrase is a tad more figurative than literal.

Dallas Cowboys Disappointing Fans Every Week

But even in a more actualized way, it feels like Dallas continue to disappoint.

The loss this week that saw them spot the Niners a whopping 46 points. The close win in Week 9 against the lowly Indianapolis Colts, when they were expected to defeat them soundly. The week before that at home against the Arizona Cardinals, who currently stand at 3-7, when they lost 33-30 in overtime.

Jerry Jones is 84, and it feels like he will be president CEO, and general manager of the team as long as his mind and body allows it in search of that elusive fourth Super Bowl ring.

Nevertheless, at this point things are looking bleak.