Cowboys’ Joey Porter Jr. Sends Key Message to Coaches Before Week 5

In the Dallas Cowboys‘ defensive system, even the team’s best cornerback would stay put in his designated spot and cover the guy he’s lined up against, instead of marking a top receiver and moving around with him. But given the struggles that DaRon Bland has had, and the promise that the Cowboys see in new addition Joey Porter Jr., acquired in a trade from the Steelers a week ago, maybe the Cowboys are up for a change in approach.

It’s not preferred for coach Brian Schottenheimer, though.

“We don’t necessarily like to do that,” Schottenheimer said. “In reality, we’re more of a field-boundary team. We can. You wouldn’t usually do that with someone that’s only been here … less than a week. And that’s part of our promise to Joey: We’re not going to put you in a position where you’re out there and you don’t know what to do because he’s going to play hesitant.”

Joey Porter Jr. Should Get More Snaps in Week 5

The first order of business with Porter and the Cowboys is to just get him more comfortable in the defense. He played 24 out of 54 snaps on Sunday, a remarkable number considering Porter had only just arrived in Dallas three days earlier. That should bump up against the Buccaneers on Thursday, though the short week is not going to help things.

Porter said that if the Cowboys want him on the field more, he is ready. It might not be a bad thing, either, because the Buccaneers are without quarterback Baker Mayfield and will be starting UDFA Jalon Daniels in Week 5.

Porter said, via Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys’ site: “I feel comfortable about that, but it’s all really up to the coaches and what they have for me. I just got here not too long ago, so I’m still trying to learn everything and get the grasp of how things are run here. So it’s really up to them.”

Cowboys Need to Weigh Change

Once he is up to speed, and once the Cowboys get their mini-bye after Week 5, it could be time to alter the Cowboys’ defense to suit Porter’s ability. The Texans opted to simply not throw much to Porter’s side when he was on the field in Week 4, and still managed 347 yards passing for CJ Stroud. Quality NFL quarterbacks will continue to attack the Cowboys that way.

The Cowboys probably do need to weigh a change and Porter wants Cowboys coaches to know, he is up for being moved around if that’s going to be the approach.

“When a team gives you that ability to go out there and lock in on a No. 1 guy, that means they really trust you out there,” Porter said. “Whenever I get that call, that’s an exciting task for me.”