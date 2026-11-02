Cowboys Reveal Surprise George Pickens Injury Struggle

It has not been the kind of year that Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens was hoping for here in 2026, not with a looming NFL free-agent winter ahead and high hopes for the team in general this season. Pickens had career highs of 93 catches and 1,429 yards last year, and though he has had some moments this season he has also clearly not been himself.

The Cowboys scaled back his usage in Week 7 in the win over the Eagles, playing him just 41 snaps. Many assumed that was coach Brian Schottenheimer making a statement after criticizing Pickens’ run blocking the previous week. But then the Cowboys limited Pickens again in Week 8 in the collapse against the Cardinals, a game in which it would have been ideal to have Dallas looking deep to take advantage of Pickens’ size and speed. Pickens played just 42 snaps and, after the game, was seen taking off to the locker room early.

George Pickens Injuries More Limiting Than Expected

Again, the assumptions ran wild–Pickens, many theorized, was simply in the Cowboys’ doghouse, even with a very expensive $27 million franchise tag contract on hand. But team EVP Stephen Jones, in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, had a clarification.

Pickens has cropped up on the injury report over the past few weeks in Dallas, but he has managed to play through what’s been listed as shoulder and hamstring injuries.

Jones explained, when asked if Pickens is upset with his chances: “No. I don’t think so. I mean, George has some things health-wise that he’s communicating with the offensive staff. He’s had some different things with his hamstring and some other things that tighten up on him during the game. It wasn’t necessarily that we were pulling him out of the game.”

Cowboys Finding CeeDee Lamb More

And Jones also stuck with what the Cowboys’ line on Pickens has been all season. He is playing fine, but not putting up the same kind of numbers only because teams are paying him more attention and letting CeeDee Lamb get free more often.

Lamb had seven catches on 11 targets in Week 8, for 58 yards. Pickens had two catches on four targets for 48 yards.

Said Jones: “Those things come and go with CeeDee. Each team plays those guys differently. Sometimes things start out slow for CeeDee and fast for George and vice-versa. That was the case a lot last year–George had a lot of opportunities and CeeDee didn’t have as many. This year, it feels like CeeDee is getting opportunities and they’re doing a lot more with George. Those things tend to even out over the course of time.

“I think CeeDee (Lamb) and George are in a good place. We just have to continue to go to work every day. Hopefully this thing comes together. We think it will. We’re certainly convinced that we can do this, we just gotta keep going to work every week, working on our execution and ultimately working on our finish.”