Cowboys’ Much-Maligned 1st-Round Pick Raises Eyebrows in Week 4

It was only two months ago that Dallas Cowboys third-year lineman Tyler Guyton was being hurled into a competition with former seventh-round pick Nate Thomas for arguably the most important sport on the offense line: Left tackle. Coach Brian Schottenheimer had made it clear, dating back to the end of the 2025 season, that Dallas was wary of keeping Guyton–the team’s first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft–as the starter in that position, and the team was weighing moving star guard Tyler Smith outside to replace Guyton.

But Guyton, who struggled with injuries throughout his first two NFL seasons, responded by showing up for training camp in great shape and with better focus. The competition with Thomas continued during the time in Oxnard, but reporters viewing practices noted that Guyton had protected his job and fought off Thomas within a week of camp opening.

The competition was short-lived, with Guyton winning emphatically.

Tyler Guyton Earns Cowboys Praise

That was a predictive time in Cowboys camp, it turns out. Facing one of the top sets of defensive pass rushers in the league on Sunday in Week 4 against the Texans, Guyton earned stellar reviews and put up remarkable stats. Houston mixes up their pass rush frequently, but Guyton held off both Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

Patrik Walker of the Cowboys website wrote on Twitter/X: “Tyler Guyton in #Cowboys vs Texans: vs. Danielle Hunter – 32 snaps, 2 pressures, 0 sacks, 28 1v1 reps (87.5%), 4.45s Time to Pressure vs. Will Anderson Jr. – 8 snaps, 1 pressure, 0 sacks, 8 1v1 reps (100%), 2.8s TTP remainder – 12 snaps, 0 pressures, 0 sacks.”

Zero Pressures vs. Texans Front

Other analytics sites suggested that Guyton, in fact, allowed no pressures at all in the Cowboys win. That was likely an underrated factor in quarterback Dak Prescott throwing for 335 yards on 32-for-45 passing.

As Cowboys analyst John Owning wrote: “All 22 will tell the true story, but I thought Tyler Guyton had an outstanding game! He just keeps checking boxes. 36 snaps against Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, the NFL’s best EDGE duo, and he gave up zero pressures. The best part is that he’s succeeding in both facets — run and pass blocking. Real difference maker!”

The Cowboys should get guard Smith, a Pro Bowler and All-Pro at guard, back as early as this week. That will seriously bolster the team’s line.