The Denver Broncos are ready to hit the ground running out of their bye week and push to finish out the season as AFC West champions and earn the number one seed in the conference, which would get them home field advantage throughout the playoffs and a first-round bye.

Competition in the AFC is stiff this year, however, with five current teams sitting with two losses or fewer on the season, the Bills, Broncos, Chiefs, Bengals, and Jaguars. There are also two six-winning teams not far behind, so the race for the AFC is still anyone’s for the taking to finish out the season.

Denver topped the AFC last season and were on the doorstep of a Super Bowl appearance.

The Broncos see a repeat of last season as a disappointment with aspirations of playing in the biggest game in American sports this year, and that starts with the first game out of the bye week against their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos and Raiders rivalry hasn’t had the same passion as it once did, with one or both of these teams often struggling when they’ve met in recent years. However, this season there’s hope amongst both organizations.

Denver has hopes of reaching and winning a Super Bowl with their incredible roster, future hall of fame head coach, and franchise quarterback Bo Nix on a rookie contract.

The Raiders may not have the same hopes of success this year, but they believe No.1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza could take them to that level in the future.

Mendoza showed flashes in his first career start against one of the best defenses in the league in Seattle. Enough to excite Raiders fans and this Broncos defense, who are next to face the rookie QB.

Denver’s defense has regressed in some areas this season, yet when they need to keep games close or close out games, they always show up.

Defensively, they rank 27th in the NFL this season, allowing 355 yards per game. A big drop from their No.2 defense last season.

Mendoza led the Raiders into the half ahead of the Seahawks 10-7 with a rushing touchdown. In the second half, Seattle’s defense showed why they’re one of the best in the league, shutting him down. He finished 17-for-29 with 143 yards.

Young quarterbacks are unpredictable; there’s not a lot of film to study on them at the pro level, which helped Mendoza in that first half, but the Seahawks figured him out. One game may not be a lot of film, but it’s all the Broncos need.

Mendoza is going to have flashes against Denver, but he’s also going to make poor mistakes like most rookie quarterbacks.

The biggest stat from his first career start is he took six sacks against Seattle. Though they aren’t on the same pace, this is the same Broncos pass rush that led the NFL in sacks by a huge margin the past two seasons and Vance Joseph will be eager to get after Mendoza in this game.

The Broncos hold an 11-7 record against rookie quarterbacks since 2018, and they’re 4-0 since 2023. It’s worth noting that the last time the Raiders had a rookie quarterback, Aidan O’Connell beat the Denver Broncos.

Mendoza is going to have a much harder time than O’Connell did against a much better Broncos roster and defense.

The Broncos will look to win their sixth-straight game and get their offense going against a below-average Raider defense.