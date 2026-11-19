The Denver Broncos have plenty to be pleased about coming out of their bye week at 7-2.

Still, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows despite the impressive record, and head coach Sean Payton isn’t entirely satisfied with what he’s seen.

Payton has expressed concerns about his team’s blocking. Those concerns have raised questions about whether the Broncos might make changes to their starting offensive line.

Payton previously put his offensive linemen on notice during the team’s bye week. Now, with a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders approaching, the veteran coach has declined to reveal whether any changes are coming.

Denver has struggled to develop a consistent running game to help take pressure off of Bo Nix. That, along with Nix’s uneven play at times this season, has placed additional scrutiny on an offensive line Payton has made clear needs to improve.

Sean Payton Keeps Broncos’ Offensive Line Plans Under Wraps

According to Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports, Payton was asked about the possibility of changes to Denver’s offensive line following the team’s first practice back from its bye week on November 18.

“We’re not discussing our lineups, our offensive line, the running backs, the depth, who’s going to play,” Payton said.

The response came after Payton suggested during his November 11 appearance on Colin Cowherd’s The Herd that the Broncos would closely evaluate their offensive line during the break.

“We’ve got plenty of depth in the offensive line, and so during this bye, we’re gonna look at all those little things closely,” Payton said.

While Payton expressed confidence in his starters during Wednesday’s media availability, he stopped short of publicly committing to the same lineup for Sunday’s game against Las Vegas.

As of Thursday morning, there have been no adjustments to the team’s official depth chart. Given Payton’s somewhat cryptic comments, however, things could change leading up to Sunday.

Broncos’ Struggling Running Game Adds Pressure Ahead of Raiders Matchup

Payton’s concerns come against the backdrop of a rushing attack that hasn’t consistently performed up to expectations.

Through Denver’s first nine games, the Broncos have accumulated just 823 rushing yards, ranking 26th in the NFL. Their average of approximately 3.7 yards per attempt also ranks near the bottom of the league.

That’s a notable weakness for a team hoping to compete for the AFC West title and potentially secure home-field advantage in the postseason.

Improving the ground game would also help alleviate some of the pressure on Nix, particularly by creating more manageable down-and-distance situations and strengthening the threat of play-action.

The Broncos have an immediate opportunity to show improvement when they host the Raiders on November 22.

Las Vegas has struggled defensively against the run, creating a potentially favorable matchup for Denver’s offensive line regardless of which players start.

A more productive rushing attack could make Denver’s offense considerably more dangerous down the stretch.

Whether Payton decides that improvement requires different personnel or simply better execution from his existing starters remains to be seen.

What is clear is that the Broncos’ offensive line has become an area of focus for their head coach, and Sunday’s matchup could provide the first indication of what came out of Denver’s bye-week evaluation.