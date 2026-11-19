The Denver Broncos have made a major commitment to one of their defensive stars, agreeing to a long-term contract extension with starting cornerback Riley Moss.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Denver has agreed to a four-year, $67 million extension with the 26-year-old defensive back. The agreement was negotiated by Moss’s agent, Kyle Strongin of Range Sports.

It’s a 4-year, $67M deal for Riley Moss. Done by agent Kyle Strongin of @RangeSportsRMP. https://t.co/OKbxChw7iR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2026

The deal comes just days after the Broncos were urged to consider using the franchise tag on Moss, who was playing out the final season of his rookie contract.

Instead, Denver has secured the services of one of its most important defensive players for years to come.

Moss has developed into a reliable starter opposite All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II, helping anchor one of the NFL’s most talented secondaries.

The contract extension comes as the Broncos head out of their bye week. Moss recently returned to the practice field following an injury ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.