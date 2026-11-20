The Denver Broncos made a splash move on Thursday when they extended cornerback Riley Moss to the tune of a 4-year, $67 million deal that averages out to $16.75 million per year, running through the 2030 season.

Moss now ranks as the 23rd highest paid corner in the NFL, representative of his very strong play as the CB2 on the Broncos opposite former Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II.

In turn, a report surfaced from 9News’ Mike Klis that suggested the team would also try to re-up nickel corner Ja’Quan McMilian at the end of the season.

Broncos Looking to Extend Ja’Quan McMillian in Addition to Riley Moss – Report

“Per source, the Broncos engaged with nickel back Ja’Quan McMillian as well as Riley Moss on contract extensions over the bye week.” Klis wrote on Thursday.

“McMillian remains very much on the Broncos radar and expectation is team will revisit extension talks after the year while he also eyes open market.”

If the team re-signs McMillian, having already locked down Surtain and Moss for the foreseeable future, this leaves former 20th overall pick back in 2025, Jahdae Barron, in a very precarious spot.

Barron has already struggled to break into the team this season, barring short-lived injuries to both Surtain and Moss earlier this year. If the Broncos do secure McMillian’s future this offseason, having turned into one of the league’s premier slot corners, then a big question mark hangs over the future of the 24-year old.

Does Jahdae Barron Have a Future with the Broncos?

The former Texas Longhorn is far too high of a draft pick; and realistically too talented; to rot on the bench as a backup full-time. But at this point in his career, where he has had struggles adapting to the pros and limited time to show his capabilities, his stock is not exactly soaring.

This could be an impediment to Denver trading him, yet at the same time barring a vast position change (safety?), it does not seem like there is any room for him as a starter on Denver.

Teams often have tricks up their sleeves and plans hiding in the wings. However, if the Broncos do end up extending McMillian this offseason (or before), it is very difficult to see any future for him with the reigning AFC West champions.