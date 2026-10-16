Jaylen Waddle Injury Update: Broncos WR Questionable vs. Seahawks

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a shoulder injury during Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks on October 15 and was listed as questionable to return.

Waddle disappeared from Denver’s sideline early in the second half after entering the locker room before halftime. However, a subsequent update provided some encouraging news: The receiver returned to the Broncos bench with his helmet.

His availability for the remainder of the game remained uncertain despite his return to the sideline.

Jaylen Waddle Injury Update: WR Returned to Game After Shoulder Injury

Waddle eventually returned to the field for the Broncos, although his involvement in the passing game was noticeably limited.

After reentering the game, Waddle was not targeted by quarterback Bo Nix, raising the possibility that Denver was using its speedy receiver primarily as a decoy.

Even without the ball coming his way, Waddle’s presence could force Seattle’s defense to account for his big-play ability, potentially creating opportunities for other Broncos receivers.

There has been no confirmation that Denver deliberately used Waddle in that role, however, and his lack of targets alone does not establish whether the shoulder injury limited his effectiveness.

Sam Jane of the Denver Post was among the first to report Waddle’s absence.

“I don’t see Jaylen Waddle on the #broncos sideline to start the second half,” Jane wrote on X. “He entered the locker room early at halftime.”

Broncos reporter Cody Roark independently made the same observation.

“Do not see WR Jaylen Waddle out here for the second half,” Roark posted.

Waddle also was not on the field for Denver’s opening offensive possession of the third quarter.

Before exiting, Waddle had caught two of his five targets for 15 receiving yards.

What Happened to Jaylen Waddle Against the Seahawks?

Waddle’s absence adds another concern for a Denver offense already facing questions about its production through the first five games of the season.

Waddle had totaled 204 receiving yards through five games, a modest return for a receiver Denver acquired in a major offseason trade with the Miami Dolphins.

The Broncos surrendered a first-round pick as part of the deal to acquire Waddle, hoping his speed and versatility would provide quarterback Bo Nix with another explosive weapon.

Instead, the Broncos have struggled to consistently unlock their new receiver.

Any extended absence would complicate that effort and put additional responsibility on Courtland Sutton and Denver’s remaining pass catchers.

Waddle’s status is particularly important with the Broncos attempting to improve their standing in the AFC West. Denver entered Thursday’s game with a 3-2 record.

Whether Waddle can return against Seattle will depend on further evaluation and any subsequent announcement from the Broncos.