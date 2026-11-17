The Detroit Lions’ victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Munich, Germany, was overshadowed by the devastating injury to defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

The energetic defensive captain suffered what appears to be a season-ending lower-body injury, which was thought to be a torn ACL. That news has since been confirmed – but there is a slight silver lining in the words of NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.

Detroit Lions Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson Confirmed To Have Suffered ACL Tear

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, Hutchinson has in fact suffered a torn ACL, but the silver lining is that there wasn’t any additional damage, and he’ll be spending his recovery time getting ready for next season.

“Additional tests today confirmed Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The good news is there’s no other significant damage for Hutchinson, who will now focus on getting ready for 2027.”

Head Coach Dan Campbell Didn’t Have Much Of An Update After The Game

Following the contest, head coach Dan Campbell didn’t have much of an update on Hutchinson’s condition, saying that they’ll know more after returning home from their overseas trip.

“Nothing new. We’ll know more when we get back in the States,” Campbell said. “But anytime you lose a player of his caliber, the type of teammate that he is, he’s a captain of ours, that doesn’t make things easy. But I thought guys stepped up in his wake and showed up for us today and helped us out.”

”Anytime you lose a player like that and you don’t know the entirety of it–but knowing Hutch for who he is. It’s like he doesn’t stay down long. It does, it hurts a little bit, but as far as this game was concerned our guys stepped up and finished. We stayed strong. This is the second time this has happened—our guys have responded in a tough situation and didn’t bat an eye. Just went back to work, and that’s not easy to do. But, no, certainly you don’t want to know that a player like that is down.”