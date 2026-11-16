The Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl equation looks much more complicated after Sunday’s game in Germany. It was an impressive fifth straight win, but it came with a major injury setback. The team lost Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson early in the game— and possibly for the entire season, with NFL Insiders calling it an ACL.

Now, the Lions may have to start preparations for the road ahead without their star defensive captain, which also casts doubts over their Super Bowl aspirations. On that note, three-time Super Bowl champions and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin shed light on the Lions’ chances of lifting the Lombardi Trophy without their star defender.

“I do think this offense is good enough to withstand this injury through into the playoffs,” said Irvin on a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take. “Now, getting through the playoffs is going to be a whole other thing because now you’re playing with some of the best quarterbacks, and you got to have somebody to get to the quarterback. It’s just the bottom line in this game.”

“But that offense has a triplet that was as good as the triplet we had,” he continued. “I’m not putting Jared Goff up there with Troy Aikman, but St. Brown and Gibbs, those are bad boys. They can get them there, but they’ll need Aidan Hutchinson to get all the way to a Super Bowl.”

Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes Face A Tough Test Without Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions are yet to win a Super Bowl. Despite injury concerns from the beginning of the season, the roster has enough firepower for a championship push. However, losing Aidan Hutchinson is more than just another setback because his absence takes away their biggest game-changer from the defensive unit.

The Lions already lost the All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell in Week 8 for the entire season. And now, without the star edge rusher, Detroit may find it difficult to create consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Playing 9 games this season before the injury, he has created 52 pressures. Had he played the entire game against the Patriots, his numbers would have been higher. Furthermore, he is leading the league after Week 10 in pass rush grade and overall grade on PFF, showing the impact he makes on the Lions’ defense.

While Dan Campbell has options like rookie Derrick Moore and DJ Wonnum, they aren’t proven yet to create pressure like Hutchinson one game after another. With a 7-2 record, the Lions may find a way to reach the playoffs, but without the Pro Bowler creating constant pressure, the defense may struggle to keep up with elite quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, and Josh Allen, facing them in the postseason.

Lions’ 2024 Playoff Collapse Exposes The Cost Of Losing Aidan Hutchinson

The Lions played most of the 2024 season without Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a season-ending leg injury early. They were indomitable in the regular season, scripting a franchise-best 15-2 record, but it didn’t help in the postseason when an elite edge like Hutchinson was missing from the defensive front.

When the Lions reached the playoffs that season, they played just one game after being eliminated in the NFC Divisional round against the Washington Commanders. Hutchinson’s presence was sorely missed, as the Lions’ defenders had zero sacks on rookie QB Jayden Daniels and just two QB hits in the entire game. Due to the vulnerability of the Lions’ defense, the Commanders scored 45 points, and Daniels threw for 299 passing yards.