Lions Face Critical Kerby Joseph Decision Amid Rash of Injuries

The Detroit Lions have two days to bring safety Kerby Joseph back into the fold or lose him for the remainder of the regular season.

Detroit opened the former All-Pro defensive back’s 21-day practice window in late October and have until Tuesday, November 17 to activate him to the 53-man roster. If the Lions don’t, Joseph will revert to the season-ending injured reserve list (IR) and will sit out the remainder of the 2026 campaign, including any playoff action the team might see in early 2027.

Joseph’s knee issue cost him 11 contests in 2025 and led some analysts around the NFL to question if the lingering concern might not be career-ending. That does not appear the case now given Joseph’s return to practice and presumed return to game action at some point.

Lions Must Carefully Consider Roster Spots After Injuries to Stars Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell

It is important to note that the Lions don’t have to start Joseph, or even play him, upon activating him to the 53-man roster, which the team still seems highly likely to do before the deadline. However, he must be part of that group officially, and if Joseph is on the roster and not playing, that takes away a spot for someone who could potentially contribute.

Essentially carrying 52 players and a still-hampered Joseph doesn’t sound like the biggest deal in the world, but it matters to a team in Detroit with major injuries at other critical positions.

Aidan Hutchinson appears to have torn his ACL during a non-contact celebration of a sack against the New England Patriots in Germany on Sunday, which removes an All-Pro pass-rusher from the equation on Detroit’s already struggling defense.

That is critical given that the Lions have relied on 32 sacks across 10 games, which renders them among the best units in the league in terms of getting home on QB pressures, to get the defense off the field.

Detroit’s sack total is third in the league, one behind the Houston Texans (33) and five back of the historically pressure-happy Minnesota Vikings (37), per ESPN statistics. Hutchinson is responsible for six of those 32 sacks, so just shy of 19 percent of the overall production.

Also out is All-Pro inside linebacker Jack Campbell, who suffered a neck injury against the Vikings in Week 8 that sent him to the hospital in what was the scariest scene on an NFL field this season to date by a wide margin. Campbell is recovering well, but any notion of his return to action this season yet remains a far-flung hope and nothing more.

Lions Optimistic About Kerby Joseph’s Progress to This Point

As for Joseph, he has impressed Lions’ coaches during his practice sessions over the past several weeks.

General manager Brad Holmes also had encouraging comments to share on the 25-year-old safety late last week.

“He’s got the same fluidity, bounce in his step, all that,” Holmes said on November 14, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “I think now it’s just a matter of him getting into that football shape. It’s just been a while. So, I think he’s on track with the acclimation plan that’s set out for him. So, just keep moving along.”

Despite the return of safety Brian Branch to the starting lineup four weeks ago and the organization’s optimism on Joseph moving forward, the Lions still dealt a future sixth-round draft pick to the New York Jets for safety Andre Cisco ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline last week.