Jahmyr Gibbs Joined Exclusive Group in Lions’ Win Over Packers

The Detroit Lions took care of business on Sunday afternoon against the divisional rival Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, holding on for a dramatic 20-17 win that was capped by a Jake Bates field goal at the end of regulation, sealing the victory.

The Lions improved their record to 4-2, while the Packers dropped to 4-3.

And during the contest, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who amassed 116 yards, officially put himself into the NFL record books.

Detroit Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Sets NFL History As Part Of Win Over Packers

During the win over the Packers, Gibbs became the first player to have amassed at least 40+ rushing first downs and 10+ receiving first downs through the first six games of an NFL season since the League began tracking the data over four decades ago.

“Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is the only player to record 40+ rushing 1st downs & 10+ receiving 1st downs thru the first 6 games of a season since the NFL began tracking the data in 1981,” the Lions official PR account wrote on X on Monday morning. “His 54 total 1st downs are the 2nd-most thru the first 6 games of a season in that span.”

During the contest, Gibbs ran for 116 yards on 29 carries, the longest of which was a 15-yard run.

Jahmyr Gibbs Avoided Injury Late In The Win Over The Packers

Late in the contest, Gibbs appeared to injure his ankle and hobbled off the field, naturally raising concern about his health.

However, the good news is that, according to head coach Dan Campbell, the running back “should be good” moving forward.

“Yeah, we got him checked. He should be good,” Campbell said afterward about Gibbs. “That’s that whole, ‘Is it really worth going down and try to finish the game, or you just go score?’ Sometimes I question that. I don’t know, maybe we shouldn’t just, but all good. It’s a good win.”

The Lions picked up a vital win over the Packers, avoiding what could have been a 3-3 start to the campaign.

They’ll face another bitter divisional rival, the Minnesota Vikings, next week at Ford Field, looking to improve to 5-2.