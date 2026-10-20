Packers Coach Admits $77M Veteran Is a ‘Roller Coaster’

The Green Bay Packers have a tough decision coming at left guard in the coming days and weeks. Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich has described the injury journey with left guard Aaron Banks as a roller coaster. However, he noted that they are getting closer to being done with the ups and downs that come with his injury status.

“With him, it has kind of been a roller coaster,” admitted Stenavich. “He is almost back, and then he is not, and then this last week he looked really good.”

Stenavich made it clear that they have not made a decision on who their starting left guard will be. They want to see how Banks responds throughout the week first. However, if Banks is healthy, the Packers’ offensive coordinator made it clear that they would love to play him.

Green Bay Packers Want to Stop Aaron Banks Roller Coaster

“We will see how this week goes,” said Stenavich. “We would love to have him back out there, but we want to make sure he is good to go. We’re not going to be up and down with all of this stuff. We want to make sure that he is getting better so we can have him playing at a high level.”

When Banks is healthy, and they trust he can maintain his health, it appears he is set to get back into the lineup. However, it is a fine line between him coming back too soon and possibly missing time again, and then being ready for the return.

The report from Stenavich lines up with what head coach Matt LaFleur said the day prior. LaFleur made it clear that Banks looked better than he had seen in a while. He could be back to starting soon.

“I think he had a great week of practice last week,” said LaFleur. “I think that’s the best he’s looked in a long time. He’s getting there.”

Banks has been up and down on the injury report since the start of offseason sessions.

Packers Need to Get Banks Healthy

Banks missed most of OTAs and training camp with what he described as knee tendinitis. This caused Banks to miss Week 1, despite practicing in a limited fashion. Banks returned in Week 2, but hurt his toe. He did not practice for the next three weeks.

However, he returned in a limited fashion on October 9. Since then, he has consistently been limited. The coaches have seen his progression since the ninth. With Banks out, the Packers have started Laken Tomlinson the past three weeks. They have gone 3-0, and the line has settled in.

So, the Packers have a fine line to walk. When healthy, Banks gives them an upgrade. However, they are now messing with continuity. If Banks comes back and gets hurt again, it will only stall things. It sounds like the team might give Banks one more week, but he is starting to give them fewer reasons to hold him back.