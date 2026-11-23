The Green Bay Packers have two starters back at practice.

Matt LaFleur will need to see more before putting them in Wednesday’s lineup.

Asked Monday whether linebacker Zaire Franklin and center Sean Rhyan would play against the Los Angeles Rams, LaFleur left both decisions open.

“They’ve done some nice things. I wouldn’t stamp them as they’re going to 100% be in the lineup,” LaFleur said, according to reporter Jason B. Hirschhorn. “Again, just like Micah and all these other guys, we’ll let them work today and then make a decision.”

So, at this time, Green Bay’s waiting on help at the middle of both units.

Packers Evaluating Zaire Franklin’s Return

Franklin has missed four games with a shin injury. Packers.com’s Mike Spofford reported that a practice accident cracked the linebacker’s shin before the team’s October trip to Detroit.

The absence has been a rarity for Franklin. Before this injury, the ninth-year veteran had missed only one game in his career.

He serves as a defensive leader and signal caller. Isaiah McDuffie, Ty’Ron Hopper and Nick Niemann have helped cover his absence.

Sunday’s official injury report listed Franklin as a limited participant. Rhyan had the same practice designation because of his ankle.

Those listings gave the Packers a chance to evaluate both players on the field. Monday’s comments showed LaFleur wants more concrete evidence before committing to either return.

Sean Rhyan Could Help Packers Rebuild Protection

Rhyan has missed four games since hurting his ankle early in the Week 7 loss at Detroit. His return would restore the starting center following a tough afternoon for Green Bay’s protection.

The Packers’ recap of their 30-10 loss to Minnesota detailed eight sacks and 12 quarterback hits on Jordan Love. Green Bay gained 57 yards in the first half and committed four turnovers.

One giveaway came on an errant shotgun snap from replacement center John Williams.

Rhyan’s own test isn’t merely about getting through drills. He told Packers.com he wants to react naturally again.

“If I get back to where I’m not thinking about it, then I know I’m ready to go,” Rhyan said.

Love described Rhyan as the offensive line’s leader, citing his communication and command of the offense.

Guard Kevin Zeitler was limited Sunday with a triceps injury, too. His availability gives LaFleur another choice on the interior.

The Packers, sitting at 6-4, could use Rhyan back in the lineup, but LaFleur has yet to promise that help will arrive Wednesday.