Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivered one of the most extraordinary player interviews of the past decade when he went on the Pat McAfee Show to absolutely shred head coach Mike McCarthy in the wake of his sudden benching.

It was announced that the current Pittsburgh Steelers QB would be inactive for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos late on Tuesday night, and after being excused from practice Wednesday went on the YouTube show live and took some unholy swipes at his current head coach.

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Aaron Rodgers Tears Down Mike McCarthy in Explosive Interview

Rodgers alleged numerous incidents of what he deemed unprofessional conduct by McCarthy, including sleeping during team meetings.

“Mike [McCarthy] came in late [to the quarterback meeting], sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring.” Rodgers said on Nov. 25. “Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened.”

The 42-year old then claimed that just last week McCarthy missed multiple meetings and walkthroughs with the team.

“Thursday, he misses an offensive meeting. Friday, he doesn’t come to the walkthrough. We only have a walkthrough, really, on Friday. Doesn’t come to the first walkthrough. Doesn’t come to the protection walkthrough on Thursday. Saturday, he misses the morning meeting. And we don’t have a team meeting Saturday night, for whatever reason.”

This only made up part of the Rodgers critique, which also extended to him not knowing the play sheet, being “behind” on watching film, and even on one occasion breaking the team down with ‘one, two, three Packers”, instead of “Steelers”.

Aaron Rodgers Originally Vouched For Mike McCarthy

However, Aaron Rodgers acknowledges that vouched for Mike McCarthy to get the job when he spoke to Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan this past offseason, believing that things would be “different” coaching his home-town team.

“It’s on me because I vouched for him and I had the hope it was going to be different. There’s no way. He knows it’s my last year, he knows it’s his dream job, he’s back in his hometown. It’s going to be different.” Rodgers continued.

Finally, the future Packers first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback issued a call for the team to release him and/or for head coach Mike McCarthy to step down as he is not “healthy” enough to deal with the everyday trials, tribulations and demands of a full-time head coaching job.

At this point a reunion seems not only beyond the pail but unfathomable; with Rodgers putting into words on-the-record things that had been previously reported behind the scenes through “sources”.