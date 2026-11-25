The Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs is questionable with a finger injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that he does not expect Jacobs to play this week, despite practicing in a limited capacity throughout the week.

If Jacobs sits, the Packers are going to have a three-way approach at running back led by second-year back Kaleb Johnson. Still, MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks are expected to eat into his workload.

Green Bay Packers Could Lean Into Three-Way Running Back Committee Without Josh Jacobs

Johnson has led the Packers in rushing attempts since Jacobs went down. He has 24 rushes for 110 yards in the last two weeks. The Packers are highest on his potential. Johnson is a former third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was put in the doghouse by Mike Tomlin and was not a fit in the offense with Mike McCarthy. The Steelers traded him to Green Bay for a late pick before the season.

Johnson did not play in the first week, but started to get some work in Weeks 2 through 4. Then, he fumbled in Week 4, and his snaps were reduced. In Week 7, the team made him inactive. However, they brought him in Week 9 when Jacobs happened to get hurt.

With Jacobs out, the team gave Johnson a chance. However, Lloyd was inactive in Week 9 and ate into his workload in Week 10.

More than that, the Packers trailed the entire game and were in obvious passing downs. So, they had their passing down, with Chris Brooks on the field more.

Packers Need Kaleb Johnson in Passing Game

Brooks has played 128 snaps this season. They have run the football on 19 of those snaps. In Week 10, he played 26 snaps, and they ran the football twice when he was on the field. He is going to play on passing downs because he is their best pass protector, and they do not trust Johnson to pick up all of the protection calls yet.

The issue is that the Packers ran the ball on 11 of the 14 snaps for Johnson. It is starting to get predictable what the team does. So, they are going to either need to get Johnson more involved in the passing game or get Brooks more carries.

Right now, the team appears to be leaning toward letting the young running back play more. However, they have not shown trust in him on the passing downs yet.

Right now the thought is that Johnson will start, and if the Packers get a lead, he will take on most of the work. If they trail, Brooks could outsnap him, even if he does not get more carries. That is what happened last week.

Lloyd will mix in and get a few carries, but he appears to be further down the depth chart for the Packers. They also have Pierre Strong on the practice squad, but his role is redundant to Brooks.