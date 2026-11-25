The Green Bay Packers have been conservative with their timeline to bring Micah Parsons back in 2026. However, because they have been patient, and waited beyond the time that they necessarily needed to, they now have a chance to unlock the full version of Parsons in Week 12, rather than easing him back in, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport said that he would not expect Parsons to play 80 snaps, but he does expect him to get a significant workload, as they believe he is ready to go.

“As he has said, if it was the Super Bowl, he probably would have been out there earlier, but the Packers have been very cognizant of the other injuries that come along with a player rehabbing an ACL or similar injuries,” said Rapoport, making it clear that Parsons is beyond healthy. “They wanted to make sure that when he was actually out on the field, he was as close to 100% as possible, which is why I don’t expect Micah Parsons to be out there like 80 snaps or so against the Rams. But one of the best pass rushers in the NFL is expected to be on the field.”

There had been reports that Parsons would not play much in his return and that he would be eased back.

Green Bay Packers Plan to Unleash Micah Parsons in Week 12

However, Parsons noted in his first media session after practice that he does not plan to have much of a snap count. He said that when he is out there and he is in the zone it will be hard for the coaching staff to do anything to take him off of the field.

This sounds more in line with what Rapoport is saying than what others have noted in their reporting before this week. It will likely be a mix of both.

Parsons is going to start and will not be very limited. However, he might not play close to 100% of the snaps, which is what he would play if he were fully healthy.

Packers Lean on Edge Depth Against Los Angeles Rams in Week 12

With Parsons out, the Packers have been able to lean on four different edge rushers for their depth. Lukas Van Ness has 424 snaps and 34 pressures so far this season.

He is going to remain a starter across from Parsons. The question is what happens to the other three.

Barryn Sorrell has started across from Van Ness for the most part. He has 329 snaps, but only has 13 pressures this season. They have Brenton Cox, who is mostly just a depth piece. He might lose snaps to Parsons. He has 309 snaps and 26 pressures, so he is outperformed by Sorrell. Then there is Dani Dennis-Sutton, a rookie from Penn State. He has 309 snaps in 23 pressures, so the team will not want to take him off the field.