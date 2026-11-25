The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers enter Thanksgiving Eve with matching 6-4 records and slim margin for error to slip in the NFC playoff race.

Wednesday’s game at SoFi Stadium also gives Green Bay a chance to extend its hold on this matchup.

According to Stats Perform’s Opta data, the Packers have won five straight meetings, including the postseason, dating to their divisional-round victory following the 2020 season. That’s their longest active winning streak against any opponent.

The Rams have a defense capable of ending that run.

Los Angeles has allowed just three touchdowns over its past five games, according to the team’s game preview.

Rams vs. Packers: How to Watch, Start Time and Odds

The Rams host the Packers on Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Inglewood, California. Both teams list an 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT start, while Netflix lists kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT.

Netflix’s pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.

The game is included with all Netflix plans. Noah Eagle handles play-by-play alongside analyst Luke Kuechly, with Tom Pelissero and MJ Acosta-Ruiz reporting from the sidelines.

NFL+ also offers viewing on supported phones and tablets. Green Bay-area viewers can watch on WGBA, while WTMJ carries the game in Milwaukee. Radio coverage includes ESPNLA 710 AM for Rams fans and the Packers Radio Network for Green Bay listeners.

FanDuel’s published matchup odds listed these prices when checked Tuesday night:

Spread: Rams -2.5 (-112); Packers +2.5 (-108).

Rams -2.5 (-112); Packers +2.5 (-108). Moneyline: Rams -142; Packers +120.

Rams -142; Packers +120. Total: 44.5 points; over +100, under -120.

Prediction markets also lean toward Los Angeles.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9:55 p.m. ET, Kalshi displayed a 55% chance for the Rams and 45% for Green Bay. Polymarket US showed payout multiples implying approximately 56% and 45%, respectively. Prices can change before kickoff.

Rams vs. Packers Prediction: Protection Could Decide Thanksgiving Eve

Jordan Love gives Green Bay a way to an upset through the air.

According to Stats Perform’s Opta data, Love has completed 21 passes gaining at least 30 yards this season, tied with Josh Allen for the NFL lead. His 86 such completions since 2023 are five more than any other quarterback.

The question is whether he gets time to find those throws.

Green Bay lists offensive linemen Kevin Zeitler, Sean Rhyan and Travis Glover as questionable. Josh Jacobs also is questionable following finger surgery. Those uncertainties could let Myles Garrett and the Rams’ defensive front dictate passing downs.

Green Bay may have its own answer. The Packers activated Micah Parsons from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday. Los Angeles has ruled out offensive linemen Steve Avila and Coleman Shelton.

Therefore, a lower-scoring game seems to be a possibility. Love’s deep passing keeps Green Bay dangerous, but the Rams’ recent defensive form and home field hand Los Angeles a narrow edge.

Prediction: Rams 23, Packers 20.

Pick: Rams -2.5; Under 44.5.