With Micah Parsons expected to take his first snap with the Green Bay Packers in nearly a full year, the star edge rusher made it clear that he does not have any personal goals or targets for the final seven games of the season. The only thing he is currently focused on is helping his team make a run to the playoffs.

“Man, I always say I have no targets,” said Parsons on his expectations this week. “The only thing I’m targeting is to win every week. To try to uplift this season, change the season around, and do exactly what the Packers brought me here to do. That’s it. That’s my only target. And that’s to make it run for playoffs and make guys around me better.”

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Parsons noted that while the coaches want him to be on a snap count, he realizes the team is in a playoff run and they need him. He does not want to limit himself for the team.

Green Bay Packers Edge Rusher Micah Parsons Makes 2026 Goals Clear in Return

Parsons noted that he realized during the rehab process that he is no longer worried about the personal accolades.

“Talking to a friend of mine who went through the ACL process, we were talking about it like, we push, and we kind of ignore so many other things that are wrong with this because we’re always chasing the outcome. And we just keep chasing the outcomes of whether it’s the All-Pros, the Pro Bowls, and when you end up injured, none of that stuff actually matters anymore. Everyone’s like, “Oh, well, when will you be back?” And you’re like, “We chased these things for so long that those outcomes just become dust and people don’t really care about that.”

Parsons noted that this time off changed his mindset.

Parsons’ Next Goal is to Deliver Packers a Super Bowl

He is happy with what he has done as a player, but he wants to be the ultimate team winner.

“So it’s not about what you can do next, or can you do it again? So I have no targets and outcomes. I think I have achieved everything that I wanted in my career, except for the big one. And I think that’s kind of like my only mindset.”

The Packers are 6-4 and in a tight battle for the NFC playoffs. They face off with the 6-4 Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 in a game that could decide who gets the seventh seed. Parsons will want to be at his best for this game. Green Bay went 9-3-1 when Parsons got injured last season. We will see how they look with Parsons back this week.