The Green Bay Packers have their star pass rusher back on the active roster.

Micah Parsons has a message to go with it.

Ahead of his expected season debut against the Los Angeles Rams, Parsons shared an Instagram video documenting his injury and rehabilitation. His caption described the pain, doubt and faith that carried him through the recovery.

“345 days. Thank you, God!” Parsons wrote.

The post arrived as Green Bay activated Parsons from the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Nov. 24. He remains officially questionable for Wednesday’s game, according to the team’s injury report, though he’s likely to play in some capacity.

Micah Parsons Opens Up About His ‘Darkest Days’

Parsons’ video traces the injury and rehab behind his return. The accompanying message gives fans a closer look at what that process demanded of him.

“Through every setback, every moment of doubt, every painful day, and every small victory, You never left my side,” Parsons wrote. “This journey has changed me in ways far beyond football.”

He also thanked the people who helped him through the long absence.

“To everyone who poured into me, prayed for me, pushed me, and stood beside me through some of my darkest days, you hold a special place in my heart forever,” Parsons wrote.

That gratitude ran through the post. Parsons said he would carry a piece of those supporters with him each time he stepped onto the field.

“I don’t take this opportunity for granted,” he wrote. “What once felt so far away is finally here.”

Parsons closed with a promise about the player and person returning to Green Bay’s defense.

“I’m coming back with a deeper purpose, a stronger faith, and a greater appreciation for the game I love,” he wrote. “345 days later, by the grace of God, I’m back.”

Packers Get Micah Parsons Back for Playoff Push

Parsons tore his ACL and meniscus against the Denver Broncos last December. He returned to practice Nov. 4 and has worked through a gradual buildup toward game action.

Green Bay knows what he can provide. According to his official team biography, Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks in 14 games last season. He became the first player to register at least 12 sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons.

His career numbers also includes 65 career sacks, five Pro Bowl selections and four AP All-Pro honors. Green Bay now has the chance to add that production back into its defense for a vital December run.

The Packers head into the Rams matchup at 6-4 after a 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings before their bye. Seven regular-season games are left.

Parsons has made his priorities known aside from his personal video. In comments published by Packers.com, he emphasized helping Green Bay reach the postseason and lifting the players around him.

“That’s my only target and that’s to make a run for the playoffs and make guys around me better,” Parsons said.