The quarterback and coach who brought the Green Bay Packers their fourth Super Bowl title may split again.

Former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former coach Mike McCarthy have hit a serious crossroads in Pittsburgh. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Nov. 25 that their relationship has deteriorated, with barely any optimism about repairing it.

The report followed the Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to bench Rodgers for Mason Rudolph. Rodgers will also be inactive for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos, according to NFL.com.

Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy Relationship Gets Grim Assessment

Schultz didn’t mince words when discussing the tension between Rodgers and McCarthy.

“Sources: The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy has not been in a good place, and a path back together is considered ‘highly unlikely,’” Schultz wrote on X.

Sources: The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy has not been in a good place, and a path back together is considered “highly unlikely.” The frustration is not just with Rodgers. Multiple position groups have been upset, and I’m told McCarthy has not been what… https://t.co/1GHeWUIQOv pic.twitter.com/Kezunpjcmn — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 25, 2026

Schultz reported that the frustration isn’t merely about the quarterback. Multiple position groups have grown upset, and some offensive players believe McCarthy has fallen short of their expectations.

“The Rodgers benching is just the start of what’s being revealed publicly,” Schultz wrote.

He also reported that players accustomed to former coach Mike Tomlin have struggled with the transition, stoking the flames about McCarthy’s leadership.

Replacing a quarterback can change an offense’s direction. Repairing trust across several position groups is much harder, if Schultz’s account accurately reflects the mood inside the building.

The time at which the report lands is especially striking. NFL.com reported that Rodgers had planned to retire after Tomlin stepped down, but McCarthy’s hiring helped persuade him to return for a 22nd season.

Their history helped bring them back together. But their future together seems like it’s falling apart.

Packers History Sheds Light on Pittsburgh Fallout

Rodgers and McCarthy had a championship partnership in Green Bay before their first run ended during the 2018 season.

McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006-18. Rodgers took over as the starting quarterback in 2008, and the pair won Super Bowl XLV following the 2010 season. Green Bay beat Pittsburgh 31-25 in that championship game.

Per McCarthy’s official Steelers biography, he and Rodgers compiled a 100-57-1 record during Rodgers’ time as his starter. Rodgers threw for 42,615 yards and 337 touchdowns against 79 interceptions in that span, winning two NFL MVP awards.

McCarthy finished his Packers tenure with 125 regular-season victories and 135 wins including the playoffs.

But the partnership didn’t end on those terms. Green Bay dismissed McCarthy with four games remaining in 2018, closing a coaching tenure that had included both a championship and mounting offensive worries.

The Pittsburgh reunion was a chance to write a new ending together.

But Schultz’s report certainly casts doubt on that possibility.