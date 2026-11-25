Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been limited in practice all week and has been listed as questionable for the Packers’ Week 12 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. However, all indications from head coach Matt LaFleur are that the team has no plans to play Jacobs this week.

On Saturday, LaFleur said that he was not anticipating Jacobs playing. After that, Jacobs participated in practice for three days. However, on Monday, LaFleur doubled down, saying that Jacobs was only practicing to keep his legs fresh and keep his body ready for when his finger heals.

Right now, Jacobs cannot fully grip the football. So, he can practice in a limited fashion; he can run and work out with the team. However, he is not seeing the physical side of football that comes with having a grip. Until the Packers can see a firmer grip, they are not going to play him.

With that in mind, it would be a notable surprise if Jacobs played in Week 12.

Green Bay Packers Do Not Expect Josh Jacobs to Play in Week 12

This has been a disappointing season for Jacobs. The three-time Pro Bowl runner went from 1,329 rushing yards in his first year of his four-year, $48M deal, to 929 yards last year.

He started his third season on the Commissioner’s exempt list due to a domestic dispute. He missed the first six games of the season. When he came back, he was inefficient as a runner. However, he was productive in the passing game.

However, in his third game back, he suffered a finger injury that required surgery. He left Week 9 with the injury, missed Week 10, and is now expected to miss Week 12 coming out of the bye week.

If the team expected him to miss much more time, they would have placed him on the IR. So, he will be back soon. However, his Week 12 status seems unlikely.

Packers Will Lean on Kaleb Johnson Without Josh Jacobs

The Packers’ lead back has been Kaleb Johnson without Jacobs. He has had 24 rushes for 110 yards in the two weeks that Jacobs has been banged up. However, the big question is how much he can play on passing downs.

Chris Brooks just came back from the IR, and he is their best pass-protecting back. With Jacobs out and Johnson still new to the team, he has taken on the lead role on passing downs. This has limited the upside of Johnson, who only plays on obvious run downs. The issue is that teams know they are running the ball when Johnson is on the field.

Green Bay also has MarShawn Lloyd, who can eat into the work of Johnson as well. So, Johnson could lead the attack, but not have a huge workload.

We will see if Johnson can get a more diverse role in Week 12, with Jacobs unlikely to play. If not, he will have a limited role when Jacobs returns.