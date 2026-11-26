It appears to be one step forward and one step back for newly acquired running back Kaleb Johnson. Johnson has led the Packers in carries for the past three weeks. However, after an eight-carry, 13-yard performance that featured a critical false start penalty, head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that he will continue to play if he makes mistakes like that.

“It’s second down and five, we got what we wanted on the pass, and we jump, we have a false start. Like, it’s unacceptable,” said LaFleur on the penalty to his second-year back. “We can’t put you in the game if you’re going to go out there and create negative plays. We can’t do it.”

Play

Perhaps the most damning part is that LaFleur seemed to indicate that Johnson has these issues in practice as well.

“So, we got to stick to that,” said LaFleur on limiting mental mistakes. “And guys can’t do it in practice, and unfortunately it’s shown up in practice a little bit too. Yeah, it’s just— it’s tough to win games when you’re beating yourself.”

Johnson has 134 snaps on the season. He has 64 snaps in the past three weeks because Josh Jacobs has been out with a finger issue. It sounds like Johnson might not play much when Jacobs returns.

Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur Calls Out Kaleb Johnson in Loss

LaFleur later clarified that he is not planning to bench Johnson. He gave him grace, saying he is growing. Still, he noted that the only way to ensure unforced errors do not happen is to punish players when they do. So, that is why they did not lean on Johnson more.

“He’s a young player, and it’s not just on one guy,” said LaFleur. “But we’ve had too many people who have had too many unforced errors.”

One of the biggest issues this year has been Johnson’s inability to earn a role on passing downs. With the admission that he has issues in practice with mental mistakes, it is understandable why he does not play more for Green Bay.

Packers Do Not Trust Johnson More

Of the 134 snaps he has played, 64 were on passing downs. However, he has 51 routes run and 13 snaps in pass protection. The team does not trust him in this area. They play Chris Brooks, who had 19 snaps, with 17 being passing downs.

Brooks has 147 snaps this year, and only 21 are running downs. The duo starts to get predictable, and it can limit the offense. It is clear they do not trust Johnson in the passing game, or else he would be closer to an all-around back.

So, when Jacobs comes back, he will assume the role as the starter. Mostly because he can run, block, and catch.