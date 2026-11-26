The Green Bay Packers’ rushing attack has been a problem throughout the season. However, offensive lineman Sean Rhyan believes the solution is simply to try to run the ball more.

Rhyan noted that the Packers will have a few bad running plays, and the playcalling will shift away from the run. It does not allow the linemen time to get continuity on the ground.

“When your first two runs are negative runs, it’s hard,” admitted Rhyan on the early struggles. “But it’s our first two runs, you know what I mean? You got to let us be able to get through it and kind of set our paths and figure out how they’re playing it, instead of, negative two, or we’re at negative 6 rushing yards, just throwing it up. “It’s hard, especially when they know what you’re trying to do.”

Rhyan added that it can take time for the run game to get going. He feels the coaches are bailing on it too quickly.

Green Bay Packers Are Not Committing to Run Game

Rhyan noted that by not being able to run the ball and control the clock, it is now hurting the defense. The offense is not on the field long enough to get the defense rested.

“We’re not helping ourselves out all around,” added Rhyan. “Offense, not staying out on the field and helping the defense after they just had a long drive or whatever. And then we go 3-and-out, and then we throw them right back out there. It’s hard for them to be on top of it when they just come out. So we got to play complementary.”

Rhyan noted an improved ground attack will help the defense.

“We kind of got to start with the run, got to be able to eat some clock up,” added Rhyan. “Can’t just go out there and go three-and-out and really take nothing off the clock.”

While the team could play better in the ground game, Rhyan feels the biggest issue is simply the lack of Green Bay calling them.

“It’s getting them called,” said Rhyan bluntly. “Like, we can only do kind of what we’re told. “So, if we’re passing the ball, obviously, the whole time, and we have only a handful of times to run the ball, and they’re throwing in, they’re kind of sporadically, it’s hard for a line to go from passing the whole time to having run the ball a couple plays, and all of a sudden we want to run the ball. You got to let us kind of warm up. So it’s kind of one of those things where I think we got to build confidence and— fucking run the ball.”

The Packers’ center said that the team tells them they will commit to the run. Then, in-game action they veer away from it.

“I mean, in my opinion, that’s what I think we need to do,” said Rhyan. “And that’s what they tell us they’re going to do. They say, “We want to run the ball.” But they got to let us get into running the ball, you know? Yeah.

Packers Run Game Struggles

Rhyan added that it is on the offensive line to give the coaches confidence to call more runs.

“It was just kind of one of those things,” added Rhyan. “So, we got to make adjustments, come back, run the ball next week. I think as a unit, as an O-line, we have to give the confidence to the coach calling the plays that even if it’s like, “Shoot, we got only 1 yard,” it’s like, “Hey, Matt, call that shit again. We were right there. Giving him that confidence, be like, “Oh yeah,” you know? Like, 3 and 1, we already know what play we’re running.”

However, he notes that the playcallers have to lean on the run as well, even when it is not working.

“I mean, it’s hard,” admitted Rhyan. “Like, we were saying if you’re not getting positive runs, it’s hard for him to trust us to get positive runs if we’re not putting it out there. But, you know, one of the— it’s a weird oxymoronic thing where it’s like, “Yeah, we don’t have it,” but you still got to call it in order to get it. One of those things, man.”

The Packers face the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. We will see if they lean on the run more.