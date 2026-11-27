Tucker Kraft has a vocal defender as criticism rises around the Green Bay Packers tight end.

Terrence Parsons Jr., the brother of Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons, tendered a confident prediction about Kraft’s future. He also pointed to Green Bay’s struggling ground game as a cause for the tight end’s production slipping.

“I promise he’ll be back to his normal self next year,” Terrence Parsons wrote on X on Nov. 27.

I promise he’ll be back to his normal self next year. But also understand he was at his best when we could run the ball be under center play action pass and then rpo flats off the run. Were losing a big part of our offense rn we be using tuck more as a blocker lol when we fix the… https://t.co/PJs5HHACj3 — Terrence Parsons Jr (@Tpars_boii) November 27, 2026

His post quoted a fan lamenting Kraft’s current form alongside a highlight video. Parsons argued that Green Bay’s offensive setup has left the tight end spending more time blocking and fewer opportunities doing what made him dangerous.

“We’re losing a big part of our offense rn we be using tuck more as a blocker lol when we fix the run game watch him flourish,” he wrote.

Parsons Points to Packers’ Run Game in Kraft Defense

Parsons noted Kraft’s effectiveness when Green Bay could establish the run, use play-action from under center and find him in the flat off run-pass options.

That was his explanation for the downturn, along with his belief that Kraft will regain his previous form next year.

The blocking discussion has surfaced elsewhere. In a Nov. 11 chat on the Packers’ website, editor Mike Spofford addressed whether Kraft would again be needed in pass protection against Minnesota.

“Might be necessary,” Spofford wrote, adding that Green Bay would also have routes designed to get Kraft downfield.

Spofford also relayed offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich’s explanation that some plays had featured Kraft as the primary target, but coverage pushed Jordan Love toward other receivers.

Those details add sensible conditions to a quiet stretch. Kraft has five receptions for 44 yards over his past three games, via his official game log.

He caught three passes for 24 yards and lost a fumble in Wednesday’s 26-13 defeat against the Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay rushed for only 55 yards, per the team’s game report.

Kraft’s Struggles Draw Sharply Different Assessments

Peter Bukowski was harsher in his view a day earlier.

Comparing Kraft’s movement with that of Travis Kelce, Bukowski argued that the veteran was productive for Kansas City while Green Bay’s tight end was hurting his team.

“That Kraft has been an active impediment for the Packers is so crazy,” Bukowski wrote on X.

Kraft’s recent results fall well short of his production before last year’s torn ACL. He caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games during the 2025 season, as Green Bay noted when he returned to practice in July.

The Packers’ needs right now are pressing. They fell to 6-5 against Los Angeles, which also secured the head-to-head tiebreaker.

In the end, Parsons sees a way back for Kraft through a more effective rushing attack, but the Packers need that connection to start generating results soon.