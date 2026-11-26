The Green Bay Packers came into the season with doubts about communication, commitment and their ability to finish.

Their latest defeat has brought those concerns back into focus.

Following Green Bay’s 26-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 25, The Leap’s Peter Bukowski was clear-cut in his analysis.

“Both Parsons and Williams hinted that guys have not been as locked in as they need to be. Coaching and culture,” Bukowski wrote in his post on X.

Both Parsons and Williams hinted that guys have not been as locked in as they need to be. Coaching and culture. https://t.co/uVPaskTDXz — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) November 26, 2026

His interpretation followed accountability messages from Micah Parsons and Evan Williams. It also echoed worries raised well before Thanksgiving week.

Packers’ Coaching and Culture Concerns Predate Rams Loss

Head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged an internal problem during the NFL’s annual meeting on March 30.

According to Packers.com’s coverage of his remarks, LaFleur said players’ frustration with their roles had hurt the team during the previous season. He accentuated stronger communication and a closer locker room.

“I think from a coaching standpoint, role clarity is key,” LaFleur said.

That admission placed some responsibility on the staff to explain expectations while also challenging players to earn larger opportunities.

Former Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels had raised a separate culture concern in January. As Heavy previously covered, Daniels told the Pack-A-Day podcast that Green Bay lacked the hostility its division rivals directed toward the Packers.

“I think it’s not a LaFleur thing. There’s a hatred that in Green Bay we don’t have,” Daniels said.

His criticism described an organizational attitude he believed predated LaFleur.

More recently, coaching accountability became a direct topic after Green Bay surrendered eight sacks against Minnesota. In Ryan Wood’s Nov. 16 reporting for the Packers Wire, LaFleur defended retaining offensive line coach Luke Butkus while admitting problems with both scheme and execution.

Together, those episodes explain why another warning about focus has some meaning.

Packers’ Playoff Chances Put Results Under Microscope

The Rams loss left Green Bay at 6-5, a game behind Los Angeles and without the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Six games remain.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported in his post on X that the outlet’s playoff simulator gave the Packers a 25% chance of reaching the postseason.

He also outlined the larger implications, as missing the playoffs would leave Green Bay with one postseason victory and no division titles over the past five seasons.

General manager Brian Gutekunst had identified late-season performance as a problem in February. Per Packers.com’s account of his news conference, Green Bay went 3-9 in December and January across the previous two seasons, compared with 25-8 during LaFleur’s first five.

The Packers now encounter a period that will stress whether those earlier discussions produced lasting changes.

Their response will be measured in wins.