The Green Bay Packers are now 6-5, and their playoff lives are hanging by a thread. Right now, the message from the locker room appears to be about taking accountability. Rising safety Evan Williams echoed the sentiment that Micah Parsons shared after the game. Both said players need to look at themselves.

“I feel like it just starts where everybody takes their own accountability, looking in the mirror, and then just finding ways to get better,” stated Williams on what can turn the Packers season around. “You know, doing it intentionally in practice.”

Williams noted that some players will take plays off or even full practice sessions and then think they can perform on game day. As the safety noted, the results are expected in that case.

“If you’re taking practice off and, you know, taking reps off and thinking stuff is sweet, you’re going to get results like you did today,” admitted Williams. “So, it just starts where everybody’s looking in the mirror and, uh, yeah, finding— finding ways to get better.”

This appears to be the sentiment from a few players after the team lost 23-13 in Week 12.

Green Bay Packers Safety Evan Williams Calls For Accountability After Week 12 Loss

This is not far from what star rusher Micah Parsons said after the game. Parsons said that the time is now to decide who the dogs are on the team. He said that players have to decide if they are all the way in it to win, or if they are just in it for fun.

The message seems to be that some of the players in the locker room are not as all-in or committed as others.

It is notable that two defensive players are sending this message. The defense has been the strength of the team.

However, when they lose games, their run defense tends to be the problem. This happened against Atlanta, and it happened again this week. When teams have a strong running attack, they can get downhill and control the game against Green Bay.

The team seems to be worried that this trend is starting in practice.

Packers Players Express Concern in Loss

These are not the only players sounding alarms. Offensive lineman Sean Rhyan expressed displeasure with the playcalling after the game. He noted that the team is getting away from the run game too early, and it is not helping the line get into a rhythm.

The playcalling on the offensive side is being questioned. The effort on the defensive side is being called out. Meanwhile, their kicker has been shaky all season. Somehow, Green Bay still has a shot at the playoffs. However, their Week 12 loss just made it a lot more unlikely.