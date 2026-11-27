One notable change the Green Bay Packers made coming out of the bye week was playing rookie third-round pick Chris McClellan more. The Packers’ nose tackle has played just under half of the Packers’ defensive snaps this season, but left the team’s Week 12 loss against the Los Angeles Rams with a career-high 52 snaps. It amounted to 67% of the defensive snaps.

Bill Huber of Packers OnSI pointed out the jump and added that McClellan played well, getting extra work.

“Against the Rams, the rookie McClellan played 52 snaps. Brooks and Campbell were next with 43, followed by Jordon Riley with 35. Devonte Wyatt, who was shaken up at one point, played a unit-low 30 snaps and was guilty of the Packers’ 10th roughing-the-passer penalty of the season,” wrote Huber. “McClellan took advantage with eight tackles, including one TFL. His average tackle limited the gain to 1.9 yards. Wyatt and Campbell had the only pressures (one apiece).”

There were a combination of factors that went into the Packers playing McClellan more than past weeks. However, his play being strong might be what leads to him maintaining this sort of role.

Green Bay Packers Rookie Third Round Pick Chris McClellan Plays Season-High 52 Snaps

As Huber noted, one of the reasons McClellan played more is that Devonte Wyatt was not fully healthy. He left and returned, but the team did not overwork their top interior lineman. More than that, they ran into a Rams team that was committed to running the football.

McClellan is the Packers’ nose tackle. He is on the field to defend the run. So, when the Rams leaned into the run, it was clear that the Packers needed to play McClellan more than usual in the second half.

While they struggled to stop the run, it was not because of the rookie nose tackle. He played well and could earn more work.

Packers Getting More From McClellan

However, on top of all of that, this could have been expected. McClellan has been getting more work. After not playing in more than half of the team’s snaps in the first five weeks of the season, he played in 50% or more of the Packers’ snaps in three of their next five games.

McClellan got the bye week, and the rookie got a chance to reset. Now, they are asking more of him. That is a logical next step. Green Bay faces off with the New Orleans Saints next week. They are not a run-heavy attack. We will see if he continues to play at a higher rate when the script does not call for it.

McClellan currently has 365 snaps. He has 191 run defense snaps and 174 pass rush snaps. He is credited with six pressures and 14 run stops this season. Right now, he remains 3rd on the Packers’ defensive line, snaps behind Karl Brooks at 461 and Devonte Wyatt at 376.