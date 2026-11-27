The Green Bay Packers went into their bye week having put up just 10 points in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They came out of it and managed just 13 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers have scored one touchdown in each of their last two games, falling to 6-5 following Wednesday night’s 26-13 loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

While Jordan Love threw two second-half interceptions against Los Angeles, one longtime Packers reporter placed much of the blame for Green Bay’s offensive problems on head coach Matt LaFleur.

In particular, he took issue with how quickly LaFleur went away from the running game in each of the last two losses.

Packers Insider Takes Issue With Matt LaFleur’s Play-Calling

Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber questioned LaFleur’s approach against two of the more difficult defensive fronts the Packers have faced this season.

“Against the Vikings, who have the best blitz packages in the game, the Packers ran the ball 16 times. Against the Rams, who have the best collection of pass rushers in the game, the Packers ran the ball 14 times,” Huber wrote.

“How does that make any sense?”

The Packers were without starting running back Josh Jacobs against the Rams, with rookie Kaleb Johnson making his first NFL start. Johnson’s first two carries went for a combined loss of six yards.

Green Bay had more success on the ground in the second quarter, though, as Huber pointed out.

“Against the Rams, the Packers handed off the ball six times for 37 yards in the second quarter. Savion Williams had a 13-yard run and MarShawn Lloyd had a 10-yard run. Only four running plays were called in the second half of a game that didn’t hit a two-score margin until there was 6:13 left in regulation.”

The Packers went into halftime tied at 13 before losing the time of possession battle by more than 21 minutes. Rams running back Blake Corum had 32 carries for 184 yards, more than three times Green Bay’s 55 rushing yards as a team.

Bill Huber Puts Packers’ Offensive Problems on Matt LaFleur

The Packers have rushed for just 725 yards through 11 games this season, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. They also lost wide receiver Christian Watson to a concussion late in the first half against Los Angeles after he had accounted for 65 receiving yards and their only touchdown.

Huber argued that LaFleur has put too much of the burden on Love to win games for Green Bay.

“Good teams are capable of winning games in multiple ways. The Packers, at least on offense, are capable of winning games only if Love plays like an MVP,” Huber wrote.

“That’s on LaFleur. It’s on his game plans, his play-calling and the men he hired for key roles on the coaching staff.”

With six games remaining, Micah Parsons believes the Packers may need to win out to make the playoffs. They have scored just 23 points in their last two games after putting up 45 against New England.

Huber doesn’t expect Green Bay to suddenly develop a reliable running game with its season on the line.

“The Packers’ flickering playoff hopes will rest on Love and his receivers. They can’t run the football because they haven’t run the football and won’t run the football. Everybody knows that, which is why they’re running out of time and their season is in danger of running into the abyss of elimination.”