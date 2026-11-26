Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has the freedom to choose another team if he wants to continue his NFL career.

Rodgers cleared waivers Thursday, Nov. 26, and is now a free agent, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X. The development follows his Wednesday release by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It also comes amid discussion about whether the four-time MVP could finish his career back in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers Becomes Free Agent After Clearing Waivers

Thursday’s news removes the need for any interested club to claim his previous contract, though a Packers reunion would involve questions not just around his availability.

No team claimed the 42-year-old quarterback following Pittsburgh’s decision to move on. Rodgers can now negotiate a new contract with a destination of his choosing.

As Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio explained before the waiver deadline, claiming Rodgers would have meant assuming the balance of his one-year deal. Free agency gives potential suitors a chance to discuss different terms.

The transaction leaves his next step unresolved. Rodgers had described 2026 as his final season, Reuters reported. Unless he finds another opportunity, his appearance against Philadelphia on Sunday could stand as his last NFL game.

The Steelers benched Rodgers for Mason Rudolph before releasing him after his criticism of coach Mike McCarthy on “The Pat McAfee Show,” NFL.com reported. Rodgers and McCarthy previously won Super Bowl XLV together in Green Bay.

Packers Reunion Talk Faces Complication

Any discussion about Rodgers returning to Green Bay starts with his successor, Jordan Love, and what role Rodgers would accept.

There’s also his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman offered a reminder Wednesday while revisiting a hypothetical about Rodgers serving as Love’s backup.

“Forgot to mention this, but Aaron Rodgers straight up told me after the trade that he dislikes Brian Gutekunst,” Schneidman wrote.

Rodgers’ place in Packers history is secure. He spent 18 seasons with the franchise and threw 475 regular-season touchdown passes before Green Bay announced his trade to the New York Jets in April 2023.

The Packers reached the playoffs 11 times and won eight division titles during his 15 seasons as their starting quarterback.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with many great players, but none better than Aaron,” coach Matt LaFleur said in the trade announcement.