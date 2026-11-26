Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has been one of the most disappointing players in the NFL this season. Between the drops, fumbles, and lack of production, the tight end who just signed a $75M contract extension is looking like a dud of a signing so far. However, head coach Matt LaFleur is not concerned.

He noted that Kraft is still doing a strong job as a blocker, and that he played well against the Rams’ front.

“I think there’s a lot of the good things he’s done,” said LaFleur after a game where Kraft had a drop and a fumble. “A lot of times we’re having him in protection to help shore up some things. Especially when you’re going against a pretty dominant front.”

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Kraft had 24 yards. It was the fifth game this season he went below 30 yards.

Green Bay Packers HC Defends Tucker Kraft Despite Struggles

LaFleur noted that more than anything, the team was worried about his blocking against the Rams. Whether he produced in the passing game was secondary to helping block. So, the Packers coach thought he had a good game.

“I think they do a really good job gaming it up and trying to get five one-on-ones with some of their defensive personnel packages,” said LaFleur. “And they do a really good job with all their stunts. And so we felt like there were going to be situations where we needed to keep him in protection so we could try to utilize some slide techniques to try to alleviate some of the pick games.”

Kraft played 45 offensive snaps. He blocked on 13. He was a pass protector on two snaps and was a run blocker on 11. Kraft might have chipped on some blocks. However, LaFleur is hyper-focusing on the 13 snaps as a blocker and ignoring that he struggled on 32 in the pass game.

Packers Tight End is Struggling

Kraft went from 20.9 yards per game as a rookie to 41.6 yards per game in his second season. He continued to progress in year three with 61.1 yards per game. However, the ACL injury derailed his progress.

He is averaging just 35.8 yards per game. He is an impactful blocker, but his yards per route run are 1.24. That is his worst rate since his rookie season. He has a career-high in fumbles and a career-high in drops. He also has his worst rate in yards after the catch per reception.

This has been a bit of a disaster for Kraft. He is freshly removed from the ACL and came back at the soonest possible time. That could have been a bit too soon. Right now he does not like the Kraft that fans know and want to see. This might just be a lost season.