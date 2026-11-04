Packers Could Fix Run Game With $44M Trade Fit

The Green Bay Packers are one of the best fits for right guard Cesar Ruiz of the New Orleans Saints at the NFL trade deadline, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Popper notes that Ruiz is a solid run blocker who would fix a huge need that Green Bay currently has.

“Ruiz has started 89 games in his NFL career, most of them at right guard, but he also started 26 games at center in college,” wrote Popper. “He missed the Saints’ Week 7 loss to the Steelers with a concussion. Ruiz does not have any guaranteed money on his deal after season. He is functional as a run blocker and pass protector, and he would be an attractive option for a team seeking starting offensive line help.”

The Packers started their third different option at right guard in Week 8.

Green Bay Packers could trade for New Orleans Saints Right Guard Cesar Ruiz at the NFL trade deadline

Ruiz is a former first-round pick, going 21st overall by the New Orleans Saints in 2020. Ruiz started in 9 games in his rookie season but has been a primary starter ever since. In his career, he has 89 career starts in his 7 years in the NFL.

Overall, he has 5,942 career snaps, with 5,550 of them coming at right guard. He also has 378 snaps at center and 14 snaps at right tackle.

Ruiz signed a four-year, $44 million extension with the New Orleans Saints in 2023. While he is signed through the 2027 season, the team acquiring him could release him after the season and not take on any dead cap.

The New Orleans Saints are sitting at 2-5 at the bye week, and they could be looking to move on from their longtime right guard for a strong trade offer.

Given the Packers’ need at right guard, they could be a fit for Ruiz.

Packers Have Big Hole at Right Guard

Green Bay was expected to start Anthony Belton at right guard, but he had to shift out to right tackle when Zach Bako-Bewele got injured in Week 2. The team started Jacob Monk for the first three weeks of the season, but Monk ended up getting hurt. After that, they moved to former tackle Travis Glover for the next couple of starts.

Glover got hurt, but starting left guard Aaron Banks returned to the lineup, so the team moved left guard Laken Tomlinson over to the right side. The issue is that Laken Tomlinson is a 12-year player in the NFL with just one start in his NFL career at right guard, going back to 2016. His first start in ten years was up and down, but the team was able to get the win.

Still, it is hard to think they can continue to lean on Tomlinson. The only case against adding Ruiz would be continuity. If the Saints are listening, Green Bay has to be offering.