The Green Bay Packers hold a playoff spot.

Justin Simmons doubts they will keep it.

“I think Green Bay is out,” Simmons said in a clip shared by NFL on CBS on November 22.

The CBS analyst picked the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks as the teams that will fight for the NFC’s final wild-card berth, putting Green Bay outside his projected field.

The Packers can challenge that forecast Wednesday. They visit the Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 25, with both teams carrying 6-4 records into Week 12.

Packers Need to Beat Rams, Razor Thin Margin in NFC Playoff Race

Green Bay occupies seventh place in the NFC standings, as Simmons’ remarks amount to a prediction about the finish, with seven games ahead.

But the Packers have given skeptics a fresh cause to doubt them.

Minnesota beat Green Bay 30-10 before its Week 11 bye. The defeat dropped the Packers to 1-3 in division play. Detroit and Chicago have each reached 8-2, leaving Green Bay two games behind both rivals.

A wild-card berth is the most likely route. Seattle and Los Angeles share Green Bay’s record, which makes Wednesday’s matchup matter.

A Packers victory would put them at 7-4 and leave the Rams at 6-5. A loss would reverse those records and give Los Angeles the head-to-head result.

Green Bay’s remaining schedule includes visits to New Orleans and Chicago. Buffalo, Miami, Houston and Detroit come to Lambeau Field.

The Packers have time to alter their position. And beating a direct competitor would certainly help.

Packers Could Get Reinforcements After Vikings Loss

Green Bay can expect a stronger lineup against Los Angeles.

According to Packers.com’s November 21 report, every player on the 53-man roster practiced Saturday. That group included linebacker Zaire Franklin and offensive linemen Sean Rhyan and Kevin Zeitler.

Micah Parsons practiced as well, though his activation depended on how he performed during the week.

Those returns may plug the problems the Vikings exposed. Minnesota sacked Jordan Love eight times, so Rhyan and Zeitler could bring needed experience back to the interior line.

Josh Jacobs is less certain. Matt LaFleur called the running back the least likely of that group to play following surgery on his broken finger.

“We can talk all we want, but nothing matters until it changes and gets done,” he said.

Wednesday gives Green Bay its first chance to answer since the Minnesota loss. A win would keep the Packers in front of a team Simmons believes will pass them.